WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Roanoke house fire, cause determined
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was hospitalized after a fire at an apartment building in the 1600 block of Rorer Ave. SW in Roanoke Tuesday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a structure fire and possible entrapment and found heavy...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Vehicle strikes bridge on Route 24, is engulfed in fire
The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13) responded to a vehicle fire just before midnight Tuesday, Jan. 3, on Route 24 (Stewartsville Road) in Bedford County. Engine 13, Engine 131, Utility 13 and Tanker 13 responded to the incident. Engine 13 was first to arrive, finding an SUV with a...
WSLS
43-year-old airlifted after being hit by a school bus in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A 43-year-old was airlifted after being hit by a Danville Public Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Danville Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2:53 p.m., police said they responded near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a Danville Public Schools bus.
WSET
19-year-old dies after crash on Little River Road: Deputies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said there was a motor vehicle crash on Little River Road on Sunday. This incident happened at 7:40 a.m. at the 3100 block of Little River Road in Montgomery County. Deputies said the accident was reported to have involved...
Danville School bus hits a pedestrian near South Main Street
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it is investigating a Danville Public Schools bus crash that injured a 43-year-old on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police say the crash happened near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street shortly before 3 p.m. They say the victim was airlifted to a hospital. Their […]
WSLS
19-year-old man dead after crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a 19-year-old man dead in Montgomery County Sunday morning. Authorities say around 7:40 a.m., the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd.
NRVNews
Little River Road Crash
At approximately 7:40 AM on January 8th, 2023 the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd. in Montgomery County. The accident was reported to have involved an overturned vehicle in the Little River. Sheriff’s Deputies as...
One dead after car overturns and ends up in Little River in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One man passed away after a car overturned and ended up in the Little River in Montgomery County. Deputies say a 911 call was received at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 about a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Road. When deputies and fire rescue crews […]
Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
WDBJ7.com
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night. Roanoke Police said a wanted man led officers on a chase through the city after speeding from a traffic stop. Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident in June, according to Sgt....
WSET
Homicide investigation underway after man shot and killed in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the Star City on Sunday evening. At approximately 9:40 p.m., RPD was called to the 800 block of 30th Street NW for a report of a possible homicide. Responding officers found an unresponsive man inside of a home...
wfmynews2.com
Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
WSLS
Carilion psychiatrist provides insight after police say Virginia 6-year-old shot his teacher
ROANOKE, Va. – After a school shooting in Virginia where police say a six-year-old intentionally shot his teacher, the same question keeps being asked: how could this happen?. 10 News spoke with a local psychiatrist to get answers to that question on the minds of parents across the Commonwealth.
WSLS
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
WSET
Roanoke Co. firefighters stress the importance of keeping chimneys clean and inspected
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County firefighters stress the importance of having your chimney cleaned and inspected. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were working on a chimney fire call on Friday. According to firefighters, this call was located in the Masons Cove area of the...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell County deputies search for a person who stole a truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a person that allegedly stole a truck from a business on Lynchburg Highway on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies say the person was caught on surveillance video stealing a 2009 F-150 truck around 1...
Missing High Point 20-year-old found dead in car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro on that day in a black […]
wfmynews2.com
Man robs Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden; Police searching for suspect
EDEN, N.C. — A man robbed Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden Monday, according to Eden police. The Eden Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Officers responded to South Hamilton Street for an armed robbery Monday. When they...
