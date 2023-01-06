ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, VA

WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Roanoke house fire, cause determined

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was hospitalized after a fire at an apartment building in the 1600 block of Rorer Ave. SW in Roanoke Tuesday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a structure fire and possible entrapment and found heavy...
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Vehicle strikes bridge on Route 24, is engulfed in fire

The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13) responded to a vehicle fire just before midnight Tuesday, Jan. 3, on Route 24 (Stewartsville Road) in Bedford County. Engine 13, Engine 131, Utility 13 and Tanker 13 responded to the incident. Engine 13 was first to arrive, finding an SUV with a...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

43-year-old airlifted after being hit by a school bus in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A 43-year-old was airlifted after being hit by a Danville Public Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Danville Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2:53 p.m., police said they responded near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a Danville Public Schools bus.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

19-year-old dies after crash on Little River Road: Deputies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said there was a motor vehicle crash on Little River Road on Sunday. This incident happened at 7:40 a.m. at the 3100 block of Little River Road in Montgomery County. Deputies said the accident was reported to have involved...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville School bus hits a pedestrian near South Main Street

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it is investigating a Danville Public Schools bus crash that injured a 43-year-old on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police say the crash happened near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street shortly before 3 p.m. They say the victim was airlifted to a hospital. Their […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

19-year-old man dead after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a 19-year-old man dead in Montgomery County Sunday morning. Authorities say around 7:40 a.m., the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Little River Road Crash

At approximately 7:40 AM on January 8th, 2023 the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd. in Montgomery County. The accident was reported to have involved an overturned vehicle in the Little River. Sheriff’s Deputies as...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night. Roanoke Police said a wanted man led officers on a chase through the city after speeding from a traffic stop. Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident in June, according to Sgt....
ROANOKE, VA
wfmynews2.com

Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared

All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfmynews2.com

Man robs Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden; Police searching for suspect

EDEN, N.C. — A man robbed Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden Monday, according to Eden police. The Eden Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Officers responded to South Hamilton Street for an armed robbery Monday. When they...
EDEN, NC

