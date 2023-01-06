ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

maritime-executive.com

Is Mass Cruise Tourism Safe for Antarctic Ecosystems?

As the summer sun finally arrives for people in the Southern Hemisphere, more than 100,000 tourists will head for the ice. Traveling on one of more than 50 cruise ships, they will brave the two-day trip across the notoriously rough Drake Passage below Patagonia, destined for the polar continent of Antarctica.
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
maritime-executive.com

Antwerp, Rotterdam Seize Five Percent of Global Cocaine Production

The Port of Antwerp is the preferred European destination for cocaine smugglers, thanks to its thriving trade links with Latin America and its ideal location for EU distribution. Cocaine seizures have risen at the port every year for the past decade as customs agents work to thwart ever-shifting patterns of concealment. The amount has become so massive that the Belgian customs agency's incinerators struggle to burn it fast enough.
maritime-executive.com

Boxship Takes on Severe List at Mundra Port, Dumping Cargo Overboard

On Saturday, a container feeder listed hard over at a pier at Mundra International Container Terminal, dropping a substantial quantity of cargo over the side. During cargo operations, the vessel Sea Xpress listed hard over to port, dumping about 20 containers into the water. Photos from the scene suggest that...
maritime-executive.com

Aboriginal Land Council Claims Ownership of Grounded Yacht

A drifting racing yacht that washed ashore on a remote island off Tasmania has been successfully salvaged in one piece, preventing pollution. However, the vessel's saga is not over: the yacht went aground on Aboriginal land, and the local Aboriginal council believes that it has a claim to ownership of the vessel.
maritime-executive.com

Crystal’s River Cruise Ships Sold to Start-up German Cruise Line

Crystal Cruises’ river cruise ships are being sold resolving the fate of another piece of the former Genting Hong Kong fleet. The river cruise ships have been laid up for a year since the financial collapse of Crystal Cruises and its parent company Genting Hong Kong and were not included in the previous sale of the Crystal Cruises brand and its two large, ocean-going cruise ships.
maritime-executive.com

PSV Cuts Transit Emissions by a Third With Efficiency Tweaks

On a recent long transit, the PSV Normand Leader shaved nearly a third off of her fuel consumption using software and simple efficiency measures, according to operator Solstad Offshore. As shipowners and operators look for ways to reduce emissions and meet CII compliance targets, efficiency is a low-cost, high-impact way...
maritime-executive.com

China Permits Crew Changes as COVID Travel Restrictions are Relaxed

China is taking additional steps in overhauling the country’s COVID-19 policies confirming significant changes for travelers, including crew on commercial ships and crew changes, and even possibly moving toward a resumption of cruises. After three years of a strict no COVID policy, the government continues its steps to relax travel bands, requirements for quarantine, and tests, despite a new surge in a variant in parts of the country.
maritime-executive.com

DP World's Southampton Terminal Cuts its CO2 Emissions in Half

The DP World-operated container terminal at Southampton, UK cut its CO2 emissions from operations in half last year, thanks to the substitution of green fuel made from vegetable oil. Not counting vessel emissions, the terminal's net carbon footprint from equipment and infrastructure fell by a remarkable 55 percent in 2022....
The Week

Uranium found in package at London's Heathrow Airport last month

A small amount of Uranium was found in a package at London's Heathrow Airport last month, British police have said.  But officials have also stressed that the material, which was discovered by routine scanning, poses no direct threat to the public, Reuters notes. "We were relieved to understand there was no threat to public health or public safety," said Richard Smith of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command. "The consignment that had been identified included a very small amount of contaminated material. We are now conducting further inquiries." The takeaway should be that airport screening functioned as intended, Smith added. Per The Guardian, the uranium...
maritime-executive.com

Photos: Bulker Carrying Ukrainian Corn Briefly Grounds in Suez Canal

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) responded quickly to avert another blockage of the canal on Monday, January 9 after a bulker in the southbound convoy experienced mechanical problems and grounded. In less than two hours the vessel was reported under tow and traffic was resuming in the canal. MV Glory,...
maritime-executive.com

As Cargo Volumes Slow, Maersk Invests in Flagship Shanghai Warehouse

Even as trade volumes on the core East-West lanes plummet, shipping giant Maersk is pursuing its business in China by investing $175 million in a smart logistics center in Lin-gang, Shanghai. The Danish company, which is the world’s second largest container liner, said that it has secured approvals to build...
maritime-executive.com

Fourth Cruise Hit with Biofouling as New Zealand and Industry Meet

Cruise industry executives met with the New Zealand authorities after two more cruise ships have been denied entry to ports in what the media is now dubbing “dirty hull syndrome.” The issue of biofouling emerged in December just as New Zealand and Australia move into their summer high season in the first year international cruise ships have been permitted to return since 2020 and the onset of the pandemic.
maritime-executive.com

Intermodal Connectivity

“Connectivity” is not just a satcom mantra. It’s also the key to smooth-running supply chains. (Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2022 edition.) The logistical challenges in global trade over the last three years rubber-stamp the need for efficient intermodal connectivity between every link in the global supply chain. Of course, that’s easier said than done. The disruption caused by the Covid-related shutdown of manufacturing plants in China recently is just the latest example of how the supply system can bog down.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

