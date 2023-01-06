Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Nedde Real Estate reports recent transactions
Vermont Business Magazine Nedde Real Estate, based in Burlington has released a list of recent commercial real estate transactions. Nedde Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 46-72 Heineberg Drive, Colchester, VT, two apartment buildings. Jaeger Nedde and Fernando Cresta represented the sellers William Metro and Sally A. Stockwell. Linda Letourneau of V/T Commercial represented the buyer Sisters and Brothers Investment Group LLP in this transaction.
NHPR
A Vt. company plans to process industrial hemp. Their first challenge? Convincing farmers to grow it
Over the past year, a pair of cousins bought two vacant industrial properties in two Vermont towns that have seen better economic days — a former grain mill in St. Johnsbury and a former marble factory in Proctor. The pair believe they have the right business to bring new life to the two properties: Processing industrial hemp.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices heading up
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have risen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices are down 24 cents from a month ago and are up 7 cents from one year ago. The lowest price in the state is $2.99 in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.69 in Burlington.
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing
Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
mynbc5.com
Oliver Subaru owner living the American dream in Vermont
RUTLAND, Vt. — We've all heard that hard work will yield the greatest rewards. That's especially true for Jose Oliver, who came to the United States in pursuit of the American dream. According to the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, only 6% of American dealerships are minority-owned. With...
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council frustration grows in retail cannabis approval process
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the cannabis industry continues to expand across the state, some local Cannabis Control Commissions are beginning to question their role in the approval process. Over the summer, the city of Burlington unanimously approved creating a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which made city councilors responsible for...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Mutual donates $16,000 to COTS
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Mutual Insurance Group donated a record $16,000 to the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) as part of the Cats Win, Community Wins program, a multi-year, community-based, collaboration between Vermont Mutual Insurance Group and the University of Vermont. Since the program’s debut in 2017, Vermont Mutual has donated $80,000 to local non-profits through the Cats Win, Community Wins initiative and has awarded more than $3.5 million dollars through the Vermont Mutual Charitable Giving Fund since its inception in 2014.
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott proposes his 2023 budget adjustment
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday morning in Montpelier key house representatives were introduced to Gov. Phil Scott’s Budget Adjustment Act. The adjustment comes at the halfway point of the state’s fiscal year which starts in July, making January the mid-year point. The Scott administration’s proposal includes reallocating just...
WCAX
Calling attention to recycling and composting at Stowe Mountain Resort
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe Mountain Resort took on a new attraction over the weekend hoping to educate more people on the importance of recycling and composting. The resort has teamed up with Casella to bring what they call the Resource Rover. Inside the tiny exhibit has fun games and educational videos about compost and recycling, telling you how to cut down on waste and why Vermont encourages the act.
vermontbiz.com
Burlington City Arts announces Elevation Grant recipients
Burlington City Arts(link is external) has announced the recipients of its 2022 Elevation Grants that provide financial support to artists whose other funding sources are soon to expire. The awards, of up to $5,000, may be tailored to recipients' needs at any stage of the artmaking process to help them reach their creative goals.
Catering by Dale to Offer Takeout Menu at New South Burlington HQ
Catering by Dale is putting the final shine on Copper at Dorset, its new production kitchen and event venue at 100 Dorset Street in South Burlington. Owner Susan Thompson said she hopes to open the third week of January. The renovated space will operate primarily as the 22-year-old catering business' kitchen and as a private event location for as many as 99 guests, but it will also offer weekday takeout lunches and preordered Friday night dinners to the general public.
mynbc5.com
UVM lab test collection sites hours changing this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. — For patients at the University of Vermont Medical Center, hours for lab test collection sites are changing this week. The change goes into effect starting today. Here’s the adjustment:. -UVM Medical Center second floor collection site: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. -7:00 a.m. to...
vermontbiz.com
Howard Center welcomes new board member, elects officers
Amanda Peden, a financial planner at Commonwealth Financial Group in Burlington, has been elected to a three-year term on the Howard Center(link is external) Board of Trustees. "Amanda brings a wealth of industry experience and a passion for helping others to her role on the Howard Center Board of Trustees,”...
Monsanto clashes with Burlington School District over evidence in PCB case
Burlington wants to demolish its PCB-infested high school and have the chemical manufacturer pay for demolition and construction of a new high school. The company wants to delay demolition to preserve evidence. Read the story on VTDigger here: Monsanto clashes with Burlington School District over evidence in PCB case.
WCAX
Snowmobilers wait for snow
ESSEX JCT. Vt. (WCAX) - The snow may still be missing but the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers and snowmobiler dealers alike say the numbers don’t lie -- the riders are ready. “We’ve actually been sold out of snowmobiles for essentially -- for the past couple of years,” said...
Stay at the Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show ‘Newhart’
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont, is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or admire the scenery.
