STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe Mountain Resort took on a new attraction over the weekend hoping to educate more people on the importance of recycling and composting. The resort has teamed up with Casella to bring what they call the Resource Rover. Inside the tiny exhibit has fun games and educational videos about compost and recycling, telling you how to cut down on waste and why Vermont encourages the act.

STOWE, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO