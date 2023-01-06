Read full article on original website
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: It’s Esme Prince’s Biggest Secret Yet
For months, GH spoilers have been promising to reveal the identity of Esme Prince’s biological parents. And then they finally did! The scheming, seductive Eurotrash heiress is the offspring of Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlin. So that poor baby – and her adoptive parents – were doomed from Day One. But here’s something that’s got us a little confused.
General Hospital speculation: All hell breaks loose in Port Charles because of Dex
Dex and Michael will cause trouble in Port CharlesPhoto byGH spoilers screenshot. Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) came to Port Charles off the ground and running and immediately in the thick of things on General Hospital. v At the same time viewers were troubled over the lack of Brando Corbin's (Johnny Wactor) presence because the character was never fully developed. Brando seemed to always be in the shadow of his celebrity wife Sasha Gilmore (Sophia Mattison) and her substance misuse issues and his overbearing mother Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs).
General Hospital will not air on Monday but the drama heats up in Port Charles on Tuesday
Soaps in Depth is reporting that ABC will not air an episode of General Hospital on Monday, January 2 because of a football game but on Tuesday Port Charles will be filled with action. General Hospital Blog reveals that Kelly Thiebaud headed to London after her final scenes on GH and her character Britt Westbourne walked out on her own birthday party Friday. What is not known is whether or not this is the last time we see the character. Britt could ride off into the sunset to parts unknown, be kidnapped or hooked by the killer.
General Hospital fans react to the firing of Marcus Coloma
General Hospital fans are stunned but not surprised that Marcus Coloma was let go as Nikolas Cassadine. The actor became the much-anticipated recast for Tyler Christopher in 2019 and his character is involved in several major storylines at this time. Showbiz Cheat Sheet and Monsters and Critics reported that GH viewers noticed Coloma was no longer following the ABC soap or his cast mates on social media.
Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital
General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
Could Marcus Coloma's firing from General Hospital hasten the departure of Maurice Benard?
Could Maurice Benard be influenced by Marcus Coloma's situation?. Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) and Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) don't get along onscreen on General Hospital but have a strong friendship off the ABC soap and Coloma has been a guest on Benard's State of Mind blog at least twice. have done Instagrams together with Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin). Soap Central reveals that Coloma says this will not change just because he is no longer on the daytime drama. Is it possible, however, that Coloma's firing might lead to Benard making an earlier exit from GH than he had previously planned?
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
Y&R Spoilers For January 9: Phyllis Makes A Shocking Discovery
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, January 9, 2023, tease one woman revealing a whole new side of herself to an old flame while another makes a shocking discovery. This is one dramatic episode you won’t want to miss. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Recently Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) has...
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
Joshua Benard who plays Adam on General Hospital is recovering from a fall that led to his back being broken.
Joshua Benard was injured while climbingPhoto byScreenshot Instagram video. Joshua James Benard who portrays Adam a college classmate of Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) on General Hospital is recovering from a broken back that was the result of a fall on December 30. Soaps in Depth is reporting that the young actor injured himself when he fell while climbing a rock wall without a shirt and was not wearing any safety gear. He admits on social media that he should have been harnessed.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill goes to the dark side and Thomas is redeemed
Dollar Bill SpencerPhoto byReality Show update screenshot. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been troubled over the direction of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and wondering if there is any way this character can be redeemed. B&B viewers have also been dismayed at the lack of screen time for Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that the two men will both be front and center but for very different reasons.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Missing Star Resurfaces
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
General Hospital Stars Rally Around Marc Anthony Samuel as He Says a Goodbye That Has Left His Heart ‘Truly Broken’
Would that an article could send a mental hug to the actor. All of us who love our four-legged friends as family will understand what Marc Anthony Samuel is going through. On December 28, the General Hospital favorite took to Instagram to share that “my best friend and forever good boy very unexpectedly left the world yesterday, and my heart is truly broken. Really broken.”
Rena Sofer and Wally Kurth Split After ‘General Hospital’: ‘Our Characters Were In Love, We Weren’t In Love’
Rena Sofer recently revealed she split from Wally Kurth after they realized their 'General Hospital' characters were the ones in love — not the two of them.
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
Who Is Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2022?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' saw lots of casting changes in 2022 with some notable actors leaving or rumored to be exiting the show.
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
General Hospital projection: There is one person who may come between Dante and Sam
Lulu's return could affect Dante and SamPhoto byGH screenshot. Lulu is the elephant in the room with Sam and Dante. General Hospital fans still do not understand why Emme Rylan was fired as Lulu Falconeri and continue to hold out hope that she will return to Port Charles. Lulu is the ticking timebomb and the one person who could destroy the romance between Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). There has been no closure on the character so GH viewers still believe Rylan could come back or a recast takes over the role. The closer Dante and Sam get to each other the more Lulu's ghost lurks in the minds of those who watch the ABC soap.
Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace of 'When Calls the Heart' recently got engaged in New York City, the couple revealed on Instagram.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for January 2023
'General Hospital' spoilers for January 2023 reveal that the New Year will start off with heartache and tragedy.
