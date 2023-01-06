ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Winning New Jersey Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million

As Mega Millions Lottery jackpot fever rages on with a jackpot of over $1 billion, one ticket sold in New Jersey on Friday is worth $1 million. One of the five Mega Millions winning tickets sold on Friday matching all of the white balls 3,20,46.59, and 63, but failing to match the Mega Ball of 13 was sold at a New Jersey deli.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC Philadelphia

$1M Winning Ticket in Friday's Mega Millions Draw Sold in NJ

Here's a fact: you didn't hit Friday's nearly $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but that doesn't mean you aren't a millionaire. One of five tickets matching the white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63 on the Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, drawing was sold in New Jersey, Mega Millions said. That ticket sold at the In & Out Deli along Route 46 in Ledgewood, Morris County, is worth $1 million, the New Jersey lottery said.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Three winning tickets in New Jersey during Saturday’s Powerball drawing

Three winning second-tier lottery tickets were sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s Powerball lottery. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, each ticket is worth $50,000. The tickets were sold at Quick Mart in Moonachie, Jackpocket in Hewitt and 7-Eleven in Summit. The winning numbers for the Saturday, January 7, drawing were: 35, 36, 44, 45, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Power Play was 3X. 43,924 New Jersey players took home an estimated $255,365 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $340,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Monday, January 9, at 10:59 pm. The post Three winning tickets in New Jersey during Saturday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Best And Worst Places To Raise A Family, This Is Where New Jersey Ranks

Inflation is through the roof so when the list of the best and worst places to raise a family came out I was nervous about where New Jersey landed. I know it is expensive here in New Jersey but what about that old adage “you get what you pay for”? Financial website WalletHub did research to figure out the best and worst places to raise a family with cost being one of the focal points. Where does New Jersey fall on the list?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?

From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

NJ is One of the Luckiest Mega Millions States

By now, you're probably aware that the current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion. Many of us will make sure we get a ticket for the drawing, which is held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11. There are some, who will never buy a ticket because they don't believe they have a chance to win. My way of thinking? Someone has to win. Why not me?
GEORGIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023

Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

