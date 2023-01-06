Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The Best Headphones Unveiled at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show has officially wrapped up, and we're left going through the trove of cool gear that launched this year, including the best headphones.
makeuseof.com
How to Download Microsoft Store Apps Without the Microsoft Store
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Is Microsoft Store not working on your Windows PC? Are you using a corporate device that prevents you from accessing the Microsoft Store? If so, you might have trouble installing apps that are only available on the Microsoft Store. If that's the case, you might wonder: where else can you download Microsoft Store apps?
makeuseof.com
Fantastic Google Pixel 7 Goes Back to Black Friday Price
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel 7 is once more available for $500, which is the same price it had back on Black Friday. That's $100 under the recommended retail price. Given the quality of the Pixel 7 smartphone, this is an extremely good price to purchase it for.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the lsblk Command to List Block Devices on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. lsblk is a command-line utility used for listing block devices on a Linux system. Block devices consist of storage devices that hold data in the form of blocks, which are, typically, hard disk drives (HDDs) or solid-state drives (SSDs).
makeuseof.com
Which Browser Uses the Least RAM and CPU on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do your device's RAM and CPU resources remain over-stressed by the browser you use, which adversely affects the overall performance of your device? One way to address this issue is to upgrade your hardware, but that's not always a viable solution. The other option is to opt for a browser that uses fewer resources.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Free Mobile-Ready Portfolio With Canva
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Creating a mobile-ready portfolio website is a must if you want to showcase your work. A portfolio displaying your best projects is one of the first things clients look for when you're job searching. Thankfully, Canva makes it easy to create a design that fits mobile screens. Here's how you can make one.
makeuseof.com
How Do Load Balancers and Real IP Relationship Risk Your Security?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the benefits of being a security specialist is working with numerous teams. After an audit, security specialists will have the opportunity to work with database administrators and analysts. For an application to work properly and securely, these teams try to deal with security vulnerabilities that have a common basis. Dialogues between these teams raise some issues with real IP.
makeuseof.com
Jackery Reveals Revolutionary New Portable Solar Generators at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. During CES 2023, Jackery, a well-known brand for offering green outdoor energy solutions, revealed two new portable solar generators. The Jackery 3000 Pro and Jackery 1500...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Input Signal Out of Range" Error in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When connecting your external display to your Windows PC, you may encounter the "input signal out-of-range" error. This error is often triggered if you have a high-refresh monitor connected to a lower-end graphics device. Additionally, lack of support for higher display resolution on the monitor or graphics card is another common cause of this error.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off High Contrast Mode on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft first introduced high-contrast themes with Windows 7. The idea was to add a theme that helps users with low vision or photosensitivity see screen elements better. But not everyone needs the high contrast mode on Windows 11 or older versions. Maybe you turned it on by accident and are now struggling to turn it off.
makeuseof.com
CES 2023: The 5 New Smartwatches and Wearables We Want to Wear
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the largest recurring tech events in the world. Over the years, many new wearables for wellness have been launched at CES. The 2023 event lived up to the show's reputation for striking and innovative new products, showcasing some unique smartwatches and wearables that can help you boost your overall well-being.
makeuseof.com
Freeform vs. Pinterest: Which App Is Better for Creating Mood Boards?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In late 2022, Apple introduced a new tool to users on iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. Known as Freeform, it has become a handy app for bringing your creative ideas to life. You can use it to conceptualize projects you're working on, and it's also handy for brainstorming initial ideas.
makeuseof.com
CES 2023: 5 New Laptops That Caught Our Eye
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 has just concluded, and we've seen a ton of amazing laptops over the weekend. But, out of all the displays in Las Vegas, which models caught our eye?
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Bootstrapper Has Stopped Working” Error in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The “Bootstrapper has stopped working” error is a Microsoft Office and Windows issue users have reported across numerous forums. Users who’ve reported that issue say the “Bootstrapper has stopped working” error pops up while installing Office or when they try to launch an app from that suite. Either way, users can’t utilize Office in Windows because of that issue.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Privacy Dashboard on Android
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the wake of continued concerns, Google stepped up the game to try and improve user security and privacy on Android. One of the significant steps towards the privacy goal was enabling users to voluntarily decide whether to give an app certain permissions after installation.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Crypto Lockdrop? How Does It Differ From an Airdrop?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Unlike an airdrop, a lockdrop streamlines the distribution of tokens. Although the two distribution mechanisms are similar, a lockdrop fosters greater network participation because the free tokens are only distributed to those genuinely interested in the activity or project.
makeuseof.com
What Is Commercial Spyware? Is It Used by Governments?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Today, there are numerous forms of malware that can be used against you, including spyware. This kind of malicious program can monitor and track victims, and also has a commercial presence. So, what is commercial spyware, and how is it being used?
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Your Input Can’t Be Opened" VLC Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It is not often that VLC Media Player fails to play a file. But sometimes, when you try to open a media file, you may encounter the "your input can’t be opened" error on VLC. This error can occur with both local media files and when you try to stream a YouTube video, albeit for different reasons.
makeuseof.com
5 React Component Libraries to Build Accessible Applications
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Accessibility should be one of your top priorities during development. Accessible components improve an application’s usability and widen its audience base. However, creating accessible applications can be costly in terms of build and test time.
Comments / 0