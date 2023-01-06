Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York CityBryan DijkhuizenColorado State
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
Brooklyn teen launches her own sneaker line
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A 14-year-old Brooklyn girl started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Her mom hopes it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well. Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a business woman. When she was just 3 years […]
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
brownstoner.com
First Brooklyn Smart Compost Bins Appear on Bed Stuy Streets
On a walk down Patchen Avenue late last week, we noticed a welcome addition to some street corners: the city’s bright orange Smart Compost bins for composting. According to the map on the NYC Compost mobile app, Bed Stuy is the first Brooklyn neighborhood to get the public composting bins, which were first rolled out in lower Manhattan and Astoria in 2021. It looks like around 25 containers have been installed in the neighborhood along many of the larger thoroughfares. Along Patchen Avenue, bins were stationed on the corners of Monroe, Hancock, MacDonough and Sumpter streets.
New York Post
Harlem Dem Inez Dickens in bid to topple socialist Kristin Richardson Jordan
Assemblywoman Inez Dickens has had it with a soft-on-crime, tough-on-cops politician in her Harlem district — and is willing to give up her Albany post if she can oust the councilwoman, who has likened the NYPD to a white supremacist “gang.”. Dickens this week will announce a bid...
bkmag.com
These are the 49 Brooklyn restaurants participating in Restaurant Week 2023
It’s January, so it’s time for the only good thing to happen this time of year: NYC Restaurant Week. The time-honored tradition begins January 17, and per usual, actually lasts about a month (until February 12.) Similar to last year, roughly 50 restaurants in Brooklyn are taking part....
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
fox5ny.com
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbers snag $2M in jewels at NYC store
NEW YORK - Masked thieves made off with up to $2 million in jewelry in a quick smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end Brooklyn boutique. The trio went into Facets Jewelry in the Park Slope neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. A video showed one of them smashing display cases with hammers as...
New laws will remove thousands of NYC Airbnb listings
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Strict new laws that the City of New York plans to implement soon will remove thousands of listings from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites making it harder for hosts to rent out. The city’s argument is that it will improve the housing crisis, but hosts say it will remove […]
Brooklyn man shot multiple times, killed
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man was shot and killed Thursday night in the area of East 56th Street and Church Avenue. The shooting was reported at around 9:30 pm when 911 received a call of a shooting. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Philson Andrews with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and right arm. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified. The post Brooklyn man shot multiple times, killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lottery
Brooklyn apartment rents may be down a bit from their recent all-time highs, but they are still stratospheric. According to online rental platform Zumper, as of January 7, 2023, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Brooklyn was $3,250. Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $3,595.
bkreader.com
Much-Needed Elevator Replacements Announced For 11 Brooklyn NYCHA Developments
A plan to replace a total of 335 elevators throughout 20 New York City Housing Authority developments — including 247 elevators at 11 Brooklyn developments — has been announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt. The plan is a part of a...
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Brooklyn Bar
A man was stabbed to death after an argument outside a Brooklyn bar Tuesday, police sources said. The 30-year-old victim got into it with another man outside Kaché Restaurant and Lounge on Flatbush Ave. near Avenue O in Marine Park around 8:15 p.m., cops and sources said. The argument...
norwoodnews.org
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx
Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
NYC Parks employee charged with possession of stolen property
NEW YORK, NY – NYPD detectives in lower Manhattan have charged 28-year-old Arkim Deberry, a New York City Parks employee with possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of stolen property. Deberry was charged on Tuesday at around 4:38 pm. The NYPD did not release any further information regarding Deberry’s charges. The post NYC Parks employee charged with possession of stolen property appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0