abc27.com
Victim identified in Lancaster County apartment homicide
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a weekend shooting. According to the coroner’s office, 35-year-old Hector Burgos-Torres was declared deceased at the Lincoln West Apartments complex due to multiple gunshot wounds. Burgos-Torres was transported to the Lancaster...
abc27.com
Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
Police: Paid caregiver charged with neglect after leaving care-dependent man unattended in car
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A hired caregiver was arrested for neglect of a non-verbal wheelchair-restricted man. According to Middletown Borough Police, a call came in on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9:27 a.m. alleging abuse. The witness described seeing an unattended man in the backseat of a parked car for an extended period of time.
fox29.com
Police searching for trio who stole 83-year-old woman's wallet, spent $5K at Best Buy in Bucks County
FAIRLESSS HILLS, Pa. - Police in Bucks County is searching for two suspects accused of stealing a woman's wallet and using her cards to purchase electronics. According to the Falls Township Police Department, the robbery occurred on December 31, 2022, around 2 p.m. at the BJ's Wholesale Club in Fairless Hills.
Former PennDOT employee arrested for driver's license fraud
Lancaster, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. Angelo Carrion, 66, while employed by PennDOT as a driver's license examiner assistant, allegedly solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. Carrion's actions allowed the customers to receive learner's permits and, subsequently, driver's licenses, according to a criminal complaint filed by Troop J's Vehicle Fraud Investigations...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY
(Newark, DE 19702) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 42-year-old Michael Savage of Elkton, Maryland in reference to theft charges. Over the past month, officers have been dispatched to multiple locations throughout the county in reference to a suspect removing AlphaCell batteries from Comcast cable boxes. Thefts were reported in the following communities: Frenchtown Woods, Fox Run, Perch Creek, Glasgow Pines, Sparrow Run, Salem Village, Marydale, Timber Farms, Summer Hill, and Salem Woods.
fox29.com
State Police: Gunshot fired inside Delaware high school, no one hurt
NEW CASTLE, De. - Police say no one was hurt after a gunshot was fired inside a Delaware high school Tuesday afternoon. William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a gunshot fired inside the school. A spokesperson for the...
Man threatens to kill state police, blow up barracks
McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police. William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home. Allen specified...
Florida man wanted for Lancaster County robbery
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Flordia is wanted by Manheim Township police for a reported robbery. Eric Jerome Mallard, 33, from Lauderhill, Florida has been charged with device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. According to police...
2 shooting victims in pickup truck pull up to Delaware County hospital for treatment
Chopper 6 was over Delaware County Hospital in Drexel Hill just before 11 p.m. as the pickup truck pulled up.
Two suspects arrested after shots-fired call in York, police say
YORK, Pa. — York City Police announced the arrests of two suspects following a shots-fired incident in the city last week. The suspects were arrested by officers responding to a shots-fired call at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 in the area of Penn Park, police said. Officers made contact...
fox29.com
Video: Officer deploys Taser on woman during controversial traffic stop outside Lower Merion Wawa
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating controversial video that shows an officer deploying his Taser on an unarmed woman before pulling from her car during a traffic stop last weekend. The incident unfolded Sunday in the parking lot of a Wawa in Bala Cynwyd and was...
Furniture Barn employee threatened to kill co-workers with gun
NEW CASTLE, DE – An employee of Furniture Barn in New Castle has been arrested after threatening to shoot his coworkers with a gun on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark was arrested for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred that morning. At approximately 11:38 a.m., Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New Castle regarding a dispute involving a weapon. “Troopers arrived and learned that Ryan Book, an employee of the business, had been involved in a heated argument with a The post Furniture Barn employee threatened to kill co-workers with gun appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a Monroe County man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, engaged in a conspiracy to obtain and sell heroin, and fentanyl, within the Middle […]
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown
An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown. Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with...
State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts
Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
New details emerge surrounding Harrisburg's Sunken Garden homicide case
HARRISBURG, Pa. — New details have emerged concerning the Dec. 22 homicide of 53-year-old Stacey Shannon. Brandon Martinez, 34, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 6 and charged with murder and attempted rape, according to online court documents. According to an affidavit of probable cause, new surveillance footage and witness...
2 teens charged for carjacking at Pa. Walmart with woman inside
Authorities have finally nabbed the suspects on Friday in connection with a carjacking at a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township, reports said. According to police, the suspects are teenaged girls and are the ages of just 13 and 14-years-old. The carjacking took place Monday evening at the Walmart...
local21news.com
"Suspicious death" being investigated at Lincoln West Apartments in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on the scene of an "active police incident" at the Lincoln West Apartments in West Hempfield Twp. According to the Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber, the coroner and West Hempfield Township Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of one unidentified man at the complex.
Man who posed as teen’s ‘stepfather’ and took her to Mexico is back in state prison
A Lehigh County man on parole for posing as a 16-year-old girl’s stepfather and running away to Mexico is back in state prison. Kevin Michael Esterly pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor in the 2018 case in Lehigh County Court and was sentenced in 2019 to two and a half to five years in state prison.
