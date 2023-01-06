ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We may never know why’: Family of 5 dead in NC murder-suicide, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people were killed over the weekend in a secluded North Carolina neighborhood in what police believe was a murder-suicide. It was initially reported that three children and two adults were killed Saturday morning at a home in High Point, but police later clarified that one of the victims was 18, therefore an adult.
