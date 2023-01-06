Read full article on original website
Related
Quiet hiring: the latest workforce trend
Employers are moving forward with a new workforce trend dubbed "quiet hiring," as companies look to gain new skills without bringing in more full-time employees. Emily Rose McRae, the senior director of research for the management consulting company Gartner, explained the labor phenomenon on CBS News.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
New inflation data to be released as Federal Reserve weighs another interest rate hike
The government is expected to release new inflation data Thursday. Lori Bettinger, the president of BancAlliance and a former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Program at the Treasury Department, joined CBS News after the closing bell on Wall Street to discuss the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation and how investors are reacting.
CBS News poll shows what Americans want from new Congress
A new CBS News poll looks at Americans' views in 2023 and how they've shifted from last year. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the data and share what respondents said they want from the new Congress.
Documents marked classified found at Penn Biden Center
The Justice Department is overseeing a review into documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The documents are from President Biden's vice presidential office at the center, the sources said. Adriana Diaz reports.
White House proposes lower monthly payments as part of "student loan safety net"
Washington — The White House is moving forward with a proposal that would lower student debt payments for millions of Americans now and in the future, offering a new route to repay federal loans under far more generous terms. President Biden announced the repayment plan in August but it...
Moderna considers pricing COVID-19 vaccine over $100 per dose when it becomes commercialized
Drug manufacturer Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine could cost as much as $130 per dose once it switches to commercial distribution. The Biden administration announced last year that the federal government would no longer be paying for the vaccines. Kaiser Family Foundation senior vice president Dr. Jen Kates joins CBS News to discuss the potential new costs for the vaccine.
U.S. still off-track for climate goals as greenhouse gas emissions rise for second straight year, new report says
Last year began with a warning that the world needs to get on track in tackling the climate crisis as average global temperatures hit a new record. It ended with yet another increase in emissions that trap that heat and add to the dramatic conditions already being felt worldwide. U.S....
CBS News poll analysis: Amid concern about extreme weather events, most want Congress to fight climate change
As Americans look ahead, more than half are pessimistic about the prospect of extreme weather events and climate, particularly those who report having faced more extreme weather in their local area in recent years. They say this experience with extreme weather has led them to be more concerned about climate change.
Biden meets with leaders of Canada and Mexico
The North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City came to an end Tuesday, during which President Biden met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports from the summit.
Federal Reserve eyes first interest rate hike of the new year
The Federal Reserve is eyeing another interest rate hike, and experts say the increase could be just a quarter of a percentage point. Sultan Meghji, the former chief innovation officer at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and a professor at Duke University's Pratt Engineering School, joins CBS News to discuss.
18 extreme weather events caused $165 billion in damage last year, NOAA says
Costly weather disasters kept raining down on America last year, pounding the nation with 18 climate extremes that caused at least $1 billion in damage each, totaling more than $165 billion, federal climate scientists calculated Tuesday. Even though 2022 wasn't near record hot for the United States, it was the...
Biden, López Obrador and Trudeau meet in Mexico City for summit
Mexico City — President Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent. The three-way...
1/10: CBS News Prime Time
John Dickerson shows us why California's storms aren't solving the state's drought, new reporting on the classified documents discovered in a former private office of President Biden, and the FTC's proposed ban on noncompete labor clauses.
Fed can't do much to fight climate change, Jerome Powell says
The Federal Reserve has only a limited role to play in combating climate change, Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, a stance that puts him at odds with environmental activists who have pushed central banks worldwide to take steps to restrict lending to energy companies. Maintaining the Fed's independence, Powell said,...
Egg prices have more than tripled in some states over the last year. Here's why.
The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families...
CBS News
588K+
Followers
77K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0