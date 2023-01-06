ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Quiet hiring: the latest workforce trend

Employers are moving forward with a new workforce trend dubbed "quiet hiring," as companies look to gain new skills without bringing in more full-time employees. Emily Rose McRae, the senior director of research for the management consulting company Gartner, explained the labor phenomenon on CBS News.
CBS News poll shows what Americans want from new Congress

A new CBS News poll looks at Americans' views in 2023 and how they've shifted from last year. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the data and share what respondents said they want from the new Congress.
Documents marked classified found at Penn Biden Center

The Justice Department is overseeing a review into documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The documents are from President Biden's vice presidential office at the center, the sources said. Adriana Diaz reports.
Biden meets with leaders of Canada and Mexico

The North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City came to an end Tuesday, during which President Biden met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports from the summit.
Federal Reserve eyes first interest rate hike of the new year

The Federal Reserve is eyeing another interest rate hike, and experts say the increase could be just a quarter of a percentage point. Sultan Meghji, the former chief innovation officer at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and a professor at Duke University's Pratt Engineering School, joins CBS News to discuss.
Biden, López Obrador and Trudeau meet in Mexico City for summit

Mexico City — President Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent. The three-way...
1/10: CBS News Prime Time

John Dickerson shows us why California's storms aren't solving the state's drought, new reporting on the classified documents discovered in a former private office of President Biden, and the FTC's proposed ban on noncompete labor clauses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fed can't do much to fight climate change, Jerome Powell says

The Federal Reserve has only a limited role to play in combating climate change, Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, a stance that puts him at odds with environmental activists who have pushed central banks worldwide to take steps to restrict lending to energy companies. Maintaining the Fed's independence, Powell said,...
