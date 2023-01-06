Read full article on original website
Thom Browne Testifies About His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case
NEW YORK — Thom Browne’s lifelong love of sports — and the long road he traveled to become a successful fashion designer — was center stage on Monday during his testimony in the trademark infringement trial with Adidas centering around the use of stripes. Browne told...
hypebeast.com
Daniel Arsham Is Holding a Show During Paris Fashion Week
Fashion’s go-to artist Daniel Arsham has become a fully-fledged designer himself, at the helm of his recently-launched label, Objects IV Life. Now, the multi-hyphenate is taking his fresh title to new heights, with the announcement of his first-ever show during Paris Fashion Week. The presentation, which takes place on January 19, will offer a first look at the brand’s Chapter 003 collection.
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Hypebae
JW Anderson Teases Frog Clogs Ahead of Milan Fashion Week
JW Anderson is quickly becoming one of fashion’s most playful designers, and it’s for good reason. No stranger to having a little fun on the runway, the brand’s recent London Fashion Week showcase saw Emily Ratajkowski sashay through a Soho casino and its latest bag release took the form (and flight) of an actual pigeon.
hypebeast.com
Prada Celebrates SS23 Collection Launches With 'Touch of Crude' Campaign
Raf Simons and ‘s ability to take fashion into an ulterior realm has elevated Prada to futuristic heights, ones that are explored most prominently in its Spring/Summer 2023 men’s and women’s collections. Titled “Prada Choices” and “Domestic Voyeurism,” respectively, the collections come together under one subversive image of sci-fi domesticity and the dissection of what “normal” means, thus culminating in the Nicolas Winding Refn-directed film Touch of Crude.
Taylor Swift Nails The 'Dark Academia' Trend In A Plaid Mini Skirt And Chic Red Oxfords
Taylor Swift just rocked a chic, stylish and cozy-looking ensemble that seems to be inspired by TikTok’s ‘dark academia’ trend, and fans can’t get enough!. The Grammy winner, 33, showed off her long, toned legs and affinity for seasonal style in a new photoshoot for Variety, donning a pleated, plaid mini skirt, an oversized wool and cashmere blue sweater over it, and crimson low-cut oxfords. The Midnights singer-songwriter discussed her hit short film, All Too Well and music videos she directed with The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, while also talking about future filmmaking plans.
How Beyoncé’s Mother Tina Knowles-Lawson Helped Stylist Ty Hunter Make a Big Splash in Fashion
From dressing mannequins to dressing Hollywood’s elite, this stylist only needed that one big break. Ty Hunter, one of Hollywood’s most prominent stylists, credits Tina Knowles-Lawson for the takeoff of his fashion career after she promised him during his retail days that she would get him out of working in a clothing store.
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
EXCLUSIVE: KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Is Working on Louis Vuitton Next Men’s Collection
Smells like team spirit — and feels like an entirely new way of conceiving a fashion spectacle: Louis Vuitton’s men’s show in Paris on Jan. 19 will involve filmmakers Michel and Olivier Gondry; stylist Ibrahim “Ib” Kamara; visual director Lina Kutsovskaya, a world-famous music star whose name is still under wraps — and KidSuper founder Colm Dillane, who has been secretly embedded in the design studio these past few months. “It’s about chemistry,” said Michael Burke, Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer, revealing the various talents contributing to the upcoming fall 2023 display during Paris men’s fashion week, which runs from...
Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce in Shredded Corset Dress, Dramatic Coat & Strappy Sandals at Lakers Game With Coi Leray
Winnie Harlow made a fashionably fierce appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Washington Wizards basketball game on Dec. 18. The Canadian supermodel sat courtside with rapper Coi Leray at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Harlow arrived to the stadium in a brown floor-length fuzzy coat. The runway sensation complemented the dramatic outerwear with a shredded corset dress. The sultry, yet avant-garde piece included crisscrossed bodice that ran up to her throat, forming an X at her back. The garment also featured a bondage-style belt design and a thigh-high slit with a shredded, asymmetrical hem. To further elevate the moment,...
Refinery29
Victor Glemaud’s HSN Collection Features Colorblocked Knitwear Under $100
New York-based designer and former Target collaborator Victor Glemaud is taking over live shopping TV with a new line for HSN. On Thursday, the designer — who launched his eponymous line in 2006 and was a CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund finalist in 2017 — and the live entertainment network announced the upcoming launch of the VG Victor Glemaud collection, out now.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 7 Receives New "White Infrared" Take
Inspired by the OG Air Jordan 6 colorway, Jordan Brand is now set to release the Air Jordan 7 in “White Infrared.” Expressing a familiar mix of “White/Crimson/Black,” the shoe features premium white leather uppers accented by “Crimson” accents. Further detailing comes in the form of “Black” tongue/sockliners, collar panels, and heel tabs.
How the New York City Pigeon Became a Streetwear Icon
Few New Yorkers have done more to elevate the New York City pigeon than streetwear designer Jeff Ng, better known as Jeff Staple. Since founding his label Staple in the 1990s, he has been one of the figures guiding the streetwear scene from an underground subculture to dominating cultural force—and most often did it by adorning whatever project he was working on with his pigeon. In an industry now known for its collaborations, Staple has long been at the forefront, putting the city's most infamous bird on everything from T-shirts to sneakers and even bringing his downtown sensibility to malls across the country. Somewhere along the way, the humble rock pigeon became an uncanny symbol of streetwear’s unstoppable move into mainstream consumer culture.
Essence
Live Tinted Launches A New Brightener To Its Superhue Line
We’ve all been there. From hangovers, pulling an all-nighter studying, or just simply having hyperpigmentation and looking in the mirror to tired, dark eyes. Especially if this is a routine, it may seem like they’ll never go away. Fortunately, Live Tinted’s newest launch is easy to add to your regimen and ready to lighten up.
Bikkembergs Returns IRL to Pitti Charting Upscale Trajectory
MILAN — Since its founding in 1988, Bikkembergs has been pretty much synonymous with sportswear and soccer, having championed the active lifestyle for more than three decades. Under its current owner Canudilo Modern Avenue and creative director Lee Wood, that idea has been cemented but Dario Predonzan, the company’s general manager, feels the time is ripe to go further upscale.More from WWDPitti Uomo's 12 Ukrainian Designers to Check OutA Look Back at Pitti Uomo's 100 Editions of Men's FashionPitti Uomo: The Mecca of Men's Street Style The executive has been fine-tuning the strategy since taking the helm in 2017, expanding the scope...
Runway success: RGV models look back at memorable year in fashion
In the past 12 months, the fashion industry has taken devotees to some unique places, sometimes literally. Models walked through a blizzard for Balenciaga Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection debuted at Paris Fashion Week in March. Later in the year, Gucci sourced 68 sets of identical twins for their Spring-Summer 2022/2023 collection...
papermag.com
Mugler Is Finally Returning to the Runway After Three Years
After three years, Mugler will show on a runway again in front of a live audience, the brand announced this morning. Since then, Mugler under creative director Casey Cadwallader has been experimenting with a variety of mixed media and video formats. Even without showing live, Mugler has been generating plenty of buzz for its innovative films, including shows featuring Hunter Schafer, Dominique Jackson and Lourdes Leon.
Bentley and the Shoe Surgeon Teamed Up to Create New Kicks. Here’s How the Collab Happened.
Deep in the trenches of downtown Los Angeles is a sneaker sanctuary that defies its non-descript industrial surroundings. The Shoe Surgeon’s headquarters comprises a pristine indoor basketball court, a loft space—with the aesthetic of a gentlemen’s lounge—and a high-concept sneaker showcase that appears plucked from the set of the film 2001: A Space Odyssey. But recently, the space was visited by an array of unlikely objects: rakish Bentley coupés, sedans and SUVs. Shoes and cars are often a match made in heaven, but the partnership between this vaunted LA shoe fabricator and the century-old automaker seems simultaneously unlikely and understandable because...
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Release Limited Edition "Tiffany Blue" Baguette Bag
The long-awaited Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Baguette Bag arriving in the titular “Tiffany Blue” color, has officially dropped. The release celebrates the 25th anniversary of the FENDI Baguette Bag, paying homage to the iconic bag designed and created by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997. The bag was named after its attitude, and expected to be worn under the arm, just like a baguette loaf. Since its inception, the bag has immediately become one of the most sought-after designs in the world of fashion.
