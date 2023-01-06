Few New Yorkers have done more to elevate the New York City pigeon than streetwear designer Jeff Ng, better known as Jeff Staple. Since founding his label Staple in the 1990s, he has been one of the figures guiding the streetwear scene from an underground subculture to dominating cultural force—and most often did it by adorning whatever project he was working on with his pigeon. In an industry now known for its collaborations, Staple has long been at the forefront, putting the city's most infamous bird on everything from T-shirts to sneakers and even bringing his downtown sensibility to malls across the country. Somewhere along the way, the humble rock pigeon became an uncanny symbol of streetwear’s unstoppable move into mainstream consumer culture.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO