ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
geekwire.com

Seattle beanless coffee startup Atomo initiates ‘strategic realignment’ 6 months after raising $40M

Seattle-based sustainable coffee maker Atomo says it is restructuring, just six months after raising $40 million in fresh funding. In a statement provided to GeekWire, the 4-year-old company said it is going through a “strategic realignment and restructuring,” but the startup declined to say whether it laid off workers, or provide an updated headcount number.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Century Therapeutics closes its Seattle hub amid wider cuts, departure of R&D head

Century Therapeutics is closing its Seattle operations as part of a 25% reduction in headcount and a shift in its priorities. The Philadelphia-based biotech startup launched a Seattle innovation hub in March 2020 and tapped the company’s president of R&D, Hyam Levitsky, to lead it. Levitsky now plans to resign from the company on Jan. 31.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Ex-Apple engineers raise $7.5M for new Seattle data storage startup

A trio of former Apple engineers is leading a new data storage platform for developers building machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. Seattle-based XetHub emerged from stealth mode Monday and announced $7.5 million in seed funding from Madrona Venture Group. The company is led by former executives at Turi, a...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy