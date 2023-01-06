NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Friday:
Mega Millions
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-1-6
(six, one, six)
Pick 3 Evening
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
Pick 4 Day
4-8-4-6
(four, eight, four, six)
Pick 4 Evening
2-6-5-8
(two, six, five, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
06-21-26-33-35
(six, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Comments / 0