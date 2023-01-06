Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
Shreveport Men Plead Guilty for Shooting at Police
A pair of Shreveport men facing trials for firing guns at a Shreveport police officer face serious prison time after they pleaded guilty to the charges this week. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Ladarren Jackson, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer.
Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants gone
More than 15 units from the Shreveport Fire Department were on hand Sunday afternoon to extinguish flames that destroyed a one-story, wood-frame home on Fairfield Avenue. Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants gone. More than 15 units from the Shreveport Fire Department were on hand Sunday afternoon to extinguish flames...
De'Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football Head Coach
De’Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football …. De'Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football Head Coach. Commissioner arrested for impersonating a police …. Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson faces legal disputes in two different parishes. He was arrested in Bossier City for impersonating a police officer and a woman filed a temporary restraining order against him in Caddo District Court.
Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
Guns, narcotics seized in Shreveport arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was arrested after police seized guns and narcotics on Friday. According to the Shreveport Police Department, members of the Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
Shreveport Man Arrested After High Speed Chase
On January 8th, 2023, around 5:40 pm Shreveport Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clarke Boulevard and Jewella Avenue. The vehicle refused to stop and Shreveport Police Patrol officers gave chase. The vehicle fled through the Mooretown Neighborhood eventually crashing in the 4900...
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Caddo Commissioner arrested after restraining order filed against him
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Commissioner is arrested and facing court cases in two different parishes. Bossier City Police arrested Commissioner Steven Jackson of District 3 for impersonating a police officer, and a temporary restraining order was filed against him by a woman in Caddo District Court.
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
Caddo District Attorney: Trials set for downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting; child fatally shot on Monkhouse
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men will stand trial for unrelated fatal shootings in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. In a media release, the DA said 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow would be tried for June 9, 2019, fatal shootings of Chasmine Walters and Leejerryius Traveone Baines. Walters and Baines were shot outside Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge in downtown Shreveport. A third victim was not identified but was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported
SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Highway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Highway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better known by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, it’s...
Shreveport Hot Chicken with Ghost Ramen
Watch Chefs Jon Ortiz and Dylan Teekell take over the Loving Living Local kitchen to prepare Shreveport Hot Chicken. Ortiz and Teekell share with Susan the inspiration behind this dish as well as some of their other projects like Ghost Ramen. The Duo express that they created the Shreveport Hot Chicken dish for the people.
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
