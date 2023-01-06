ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etna Green, IN

inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 10:03 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 3000 block of West CR 100S, Rochester. Driver: Delilah S. Neal, 20, Kewanna. No details available at this time. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 12:20 p.m. Monday, Jan....
FULTON COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Three Injured After Two-Vehicle Accident In Miami County

PERU — Three people were injured after a two-vehicle accident in Miami County. At 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, officers from the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident on Old US 31 at Miami CR 1000N. The preliminary crash investigation by...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 4700 block North SR 13, Leesburg. Representatives for Dollar General reported theft. Value: $27. 10:51 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 6400 block West CR 900N, Nappanee. Jesse D. Miller reported the theft of a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

8-month-old Macy boy severely injured in crash

PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - An 8-month-old boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 Tuesday morning. Police say Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was heading west in a Mitsubishi Outlander on Miami County Road 1000 North. 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, both of Macy, were passengers in the Mitsubishi.
PERU, IN
WNDU

Driver of semi that hit school bus in Warsaw appears in court

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is accused driving a semi-truck while intoxicated, running a red light, and crashing into a school bus filled with youth hockey players in Warsaw appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference. Victor Santos, 58, of New York has been charged...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A California woman was arrested in LaPorte County on a meth possession charge following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. Just after 2:05 p.m. on Monday near the 48-mile marker, a deputy noticed a passenger vehicle traveling east that had front windows with tint so dark that the driver couldn’t be seen.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Terry ‘TR’ R. West

Terry R. “TR” West Jr., 58, Warsaw, formerly of North Manchester, died Jan. 8, 2023. TR was born March 24, 1964. On June 22, 1985, TR married the love of his life, Sharon Prater. The loving memory of Terry “TR” West Jr. will be forever cherished by his...
WARSAW, IN
wkvi.com

Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion

Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
KNOX, IN
WOWO News

Two left in serious condition after U.S. 30 crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were left in serious condition after a three vehicle crash involving a semi Monday morning. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly before 12 p.m. to the area of U.S. 30 East and Webster Rd. It was determined...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert C. Haywood — PENDING

Robert C. Haywood, 65, Claypool, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the comfort of his own home in Claypool. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.
CLAYPOOL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wera K. Anderson Basandaio

Wera K. Anderson Basandaio, 84, North Manchester, formerly of Mishawaka, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 19, 1938. On Feb. 22, 1991, she married Michael P. Anderson (Miguelangelo Basandaio). He preceded her in death. She is survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
WANE-TV

Bluffton Police share another updated description of missing woman

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this week, Bluffton Police released updated information on a woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day. A Silver Alert is in place for Celeste Cuthbert- also known as Celeste Wright- a woman who was last seen on foot in Bluffton around 4:45 p.m., police said. Celeste is 48 years old, 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 147 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
BLUFFTON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Edward Becker — PENDING

Edward Becker, 74, rural North Webster, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel, North Webster.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
wkzo.com

Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
CASS COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Lorrane Dennis

Lorrane Dennis, 86, Elkhart, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born May 9, 1936. On April 18, 1953, she married Woodbridge Dennis. He survives along with three children, Rebecca (Gary) Edwards, Syracuse, Loretta Dennis, Elkhart and Michael (Susie) Dennis, South Bend; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
NEW HAVEN, IN

