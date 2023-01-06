Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 10:03 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 3000 block of West CR 100S, Rochester. Driver: Delilah S. Neal, 20, Kewanna. No details available at this time. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 12:20 p.m. Monday, Jan....
Three Injured After Two-Vehicle Accident In Miami County
PERU — Three people were injured after a two-vehicle accident in Miami County. At 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, officers from the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident on Old US 31 at Miami CR 1000N. The preliminary crash investigation by...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 4700 block North SR 13, Leesburg. Representatives for Dollar General reported theft. Value: $27. 10:51 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 6400 block West CR 900N, Nappanee. Jesse D. Miller reported the theft of a...
8-month-old Macy boy severely injured in crash
PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - An 8-month-old boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 Tuesday morning. Police say Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was heading west in a Mitsubishi Outlander on Miami County Road 1000 North. 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, both of Macy, were passengers in the Mitsubishi.
Driver of semi that hit school bus in Warsaw appears in court
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is accused driving a semi-truck while intoxicated, running a red light, and crashing into a school bus filled with youth hockey players in Warsaw appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference. Victor Santos, 58, of New York has been charged...
Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A California woman was arrested in LaPorte County on a meth possession charge following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. Just after 2:05 p.m. on Monday near the 48-mile marker, a deputy noticed a passenger vehicle traveling east that had front windows with tint so dark that the driver couldn’t be seen.
Terry ‘TR’ R. West
Terry R. “TR” West Jr., 58, Warsaw, formerly of North Manchester, died Jan. 8, 2023. TR was born March 24, 1964. On June 22, 1985, TR married the love of his life, Sharon Prater. The loving memory of Terry “TR” West Jr. will be forever cherished by his...
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
Crash leaves 1 car on its side, another on a house porch in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in south Fort Wayne left one car on its side and another car on a home’s front porch Monday night. Police responded to an area near the intersection of Home and Beaver avenues and found the two cars in the aftermath of the crash.
Two left in serious condition after U.S. 30 crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were left in serious condition after a three vehicle crash involving a semi Monday morning. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly before 12 p.m. to the area of U.S. 30 East and Webster Rd. It was determined...
Robert C. Haywood — PENDING
Robert C. Haywood, 65, Claypool, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the comfort of his own home in Claypool. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio, 84, North Manchester, formerly of Mishawaka, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 19, 1938. On Feb. 22, 1991, she married Michael P. Anderson (Miguelangelo Basandaio). He preceded her in death. She is survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law,...
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
Bluffton Police share another updated description of missing woman
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this week, Bluffton Police released updated information on a woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day. A Silver Alert is in place for Celeste Cuthbert- also known as Celeste Wright- a woman who was last seen on foot in Bluffton around 4:45 p.m., police said. Celeste is 48 years old, 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 147 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Burglar alarm leads to arrest of suspects at Michigan City outlet mall
A 19-year-old Pendleton, Indiana man and a 17-year-oold boy were arrested after police say they broke into several stores at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall in Michigan City. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, when 911 dispatchers got a burglary alarm from signal from the Polo Ralph...
Edward Becker — PENDING
Edward Becker, 74, rural North Webster, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel, North Webster.
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
Lorrane Dennis
Lorrane Dennis, 86, Elkhart, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born May 9, 1936. On April 18, 1953, she married Woodbridge Dennis. He survives along with three children, Rebecca (Gary) Edwards, Syracuse, Loretta Dennis, Elkhart and Michael (Susie) Dennis, South Bend; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
County BZA Holds Petitioners Accountable In First Meeting Of The Year
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals set a tone for 2023 by holding a number of petitioners accountable during its first meeting of the year Tuesday morning, Jan. 10. Petitioner Dan Thompson came before the board with a number of petitions for two properties he owns....
