ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

9-8-3, Fireball: 2

(nine, eight, three; Fireball: two)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hawaii club pro battling cancer makes Sony Open debut at 60

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Michael Castillo comes from a rich heritage of golf in Hawaii, now the head pro at Kapalua and formerly president of the Aloha Section. He had reason to believe his hope of ever playing the Sony Open was long gone. But his assistants at Kapalua talked him into playing this year, mainly because the Aloha Section PGA Championship was at Poipu Bay, where he spent 12 years as the head pro. Never mind that he faced radiation in November for cancer that returned to his liver. Or that he was 60 and mostly competed in senior divisions. He can still putt great, and Castillo birdied the last hole to win by one. Now he’s at the Sony Open, the oldest player in a field that includes 20-year-old Tom Kim and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who upon finishing at Kapalua thanked Castillo for last week and wished him the best this week at Waialae.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee program lets victims shield their addresses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee secretary of state is encouraging victims of human trafficking, stalking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense to protect their addresses from public disclosure under a free state program. Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says the Safe at Home address confidentiality program provides...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke over 20 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans, a report released Wednesday showed. The number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022, the Wisconsin Policy Forum report said. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The IMA Group Acquires Clinical Trials of America

TARRYTOWN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- The IMA Group (IMA) today announced it had completed the acquisition of Clinical Trials of America (CTA), a multi-therapeutic clinical trials company that brings to IMA four new independent and six embedded site locations in Louisiana and North Carolina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005177/en/ CTA, based in Monroe, LA, will continue to operate with its existing leadership, investigators and staff remaining in place, led by its former CEO and President Jeb Andrews, Ph.D. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

W.Va. governor touts tax cuts ahead of State of the State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce significant tax cuts during his annual State of the State speech Wednesday as lawmakers begin the two-month legislative session. The Republican governor and legislators have been at odds on how to cut taxes for nearly two years. Justice said last week that he would announce “the biggest tax cuts in the history of this state, hands down,” but did not provide details. Senate GOP leaders are expected to offer their own proposals. Among other proposals, lawmakers also are set to consider adding staff to public school classrooms in order to help students’ reading skills. The governor suggested a permanent 10% reduction in the personal income tax in July after the state ended the fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus. The state Senate refused to take up the proposal during a special session that month.
The Associated Press

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim in court documents filed in eastern Idaho last week in the triple murder case. She is also asking for permission to meet with her husband, who is also charged, for “strategy sessions” before the case goes to trial in April. The bizarre and complex case, which involves allegations of doomsday-focused religious...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy