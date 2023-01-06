Read full article on original website
Man in 20s shot in east Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man was shot in an east Orange County neighborhood Monday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to Overdale Street near Donnybrook Park. At the scene, they determined that a man, in his 20s, went to a hospital for help...
fox35orlando.com
Photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport: police
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe carjacked a person at the Orlando International Airport early Monday. On Tuesday, police released a surveillance photo of the suspect they said was armed with a gun when he approached a...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach Monday night, according to police. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a home on Tucker Street after a vehicle drove by the home and someone inside it fired several shots at the man and the home.
fox35orlando.com
Resident beaten by armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. They said this happened on Church Street at the 55 West Apartments. According to police, someone called 911 saying three masked men carrying guns broke into their apartment. The victim told police he was beaten and claimed the men stole some items before leaving.
Apopka man arrested in connection with gun shop robberies in Melbourne, Clearwater
APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka Man is facing charges in connection with a string of crimes, including breaking into a Melbourne gun shop and trying to burglarize another gun shop in Clearwater on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Jeremy Middleton, 24, is facing a long...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who suffered heart attack at Walmart thanks DeLand first responders for saving his life
DELAND, Fla. - Grab some tissues! You'll need them for this full-circle moment. A Florida man stopped by the DeLand Fire Department Tuesday to meet and personally thank the first responders who saved his life, officials said in a Facebook post. Back in November, Greg Seymour was walking into a...
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
Have you seen him? Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for help to find a missing man in Volusia County. Agents said 76-year-old John Dunbar disappeared from his home on South Washington Street in Ormond Beach on Monday and hasn’t been seen since. Police said he...
DeLand police urge residents to stop keep firearms inside vehicles after recent thefts
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are urging residents to lock their doors after recent gun thefts from vehicles. Last Tuesday, investigators said thieves got into more than 10 cars. Police said the thieves get away with weapons, scopes and ammo. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said two task...
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Autistic man was holding knife before deputies Tased him
New video shows an autistic man holding what the Brevard County Sheriff says is a knife. This is before the man was tased by deputies. The sheriff is now defending his deputies actions.
click orlando
Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
Two men arrested using pickup truck with "stolen tag" as license plate
Deputies in Brevard County arrested two men on grand theft and burglary charges after the two were caught riding in a pickup truck with a piece of cardboard that read "stolen tag" where the license plate should be.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Orange County late Saturday. Shortly after 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He died at the scene, authorities said.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County Sheriff releases video of tasing incident; experts weigh in
COCOA, Fla. - Brevard County Sheriff's Office released a new video of the 911 response involving an autistic man in Cocoa. In the new dash camera video, you can see deputies approach 23-year-old Jarquez Johnson who appears to hold a knife. According to the case report provided by the sheriff's office, deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance off Lake Circle. In the video, you can hear deputies call Johnson to drop the knife, and neighbors alert deputies that he has autism before he is tased and detained.
Troopers: Man walking in lanes of U.S. 1 in Volusia County hit, killed by truck
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who troopers say was walking in the lanes of U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County was hit and killed by a truck early Monday morning. Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he walked into the northbound lanes directly in the path of a 2017 Chevy Silverado north of I-95. He died on the scene.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral. Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail. Hendrix...
Elderly woman killed, driver arrested in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a passenger and injured a driver. On Thursday, officers responded to a crash on Sarno Road and Croton Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said a Kia utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on...
WESH
1 dead, 1 injured in Port Orange shooting, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Port Orange Police Department, two people were shot Saturday night in Port Orange. Port Orange police responded to a home on Downing Drive for reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. On arrival, police found a 73-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect enters plea in connection with Margarita Republic arrest
A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in connection with her arrest after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.
