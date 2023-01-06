COCOA, Fla. - Brevard County Sheriff's Office released a new video of the 911 response involving an autistic man in Cocoa. In the new dash camera video, you can see deputies approach 23-year-old Jarquez Johnson who appears to hold a knife. According to the case report provided by the sheriff's office, deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance off Lake Circle. In the video, you can hear deputies call Johnson to drop the knife, and neighbors alert deputies that he has autism before he is tased and detained.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO