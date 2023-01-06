ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport: police

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe carjacked a person at the Orlando International Airport early Monday. On Tuesday, police released a surveillance photo of the suspect they said was armed with a gun when he approached a...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach Monday night, according to police. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a home on Tucker Street after a vehicle drove by the home and someone inside it fired several shots at the man and the home.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Resident beaten by armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. They said this happened on Church Street at the 55 West Apartments. According to police, someone called 911 saying three masked men carrying guns broke into their apartment. The victim told police he was beaten and claimed the men stole some items before leaving.
ORLANDO, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Orange County late Saturday. Shortly after 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He died at the scene, authorities said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County Sheriff releases video of tasing incident; experts weigh in

COCOA, Fla. - Brevard County Sheriff's Office released a new video of the 911 response involving an autistic man in Cocoa. In the new dash camera video, you can see deputies approach 23-year-old Jarquez Johnson who appears to hold a knife. According to the case report provided by the sheriff's office, deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance off Lake Circle. In the video, you can hear deputies call Johnson to drop the knife, and neighbors alert deputies that he has autism before he is tased and detained.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 injured in Port Orange shooting, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Port Orange Police Department, two people were shot Saturday night in Port Orange. Port Orange police responded to a home on Downing Drive for reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. On arrival, police found a 73-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman...
PORT ORANGE, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect enters plea in connection with Margarita Republic arrest

A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in connection with her arrest after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.
THE VILLAGES, FL

