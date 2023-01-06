Read full article on original website
KTVL
New assessment identifies restoration needs for South Coast watersheds
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — On Oregon's South Coast, science is partnering with indigenous culture to drive restoration work and consider how climate change impacts important species of fish. The Curry Watersheds Partnership includes the Curry Soil and Water Conservation District, the South Coast and Lower Rogue Watershed Councils, and...
KTVL
Firefighters put out structure fire in rural Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Sunny Valley Tuesday morning. According to officials, a detached shop was fully engulfed by flames and the fire had spread to a nearby RV. RMF says the main house was not...
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA
A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
KTVL
Explosives Unit responds to 'suspicious package' at Central Point City Hall
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says officers responded to City Hall Monday morning for reports of a suspicious package in the restroom. City Hall and the surrounding areas were either evacuated or asked to stay inside while Oregon State Police's Explosives Unit responded. The Explosives Unit...
KDRV
Police lift evacuation order after investigating suspicious package left at Central Point City Hall
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - The Central Point Police Department has lifted its evacuation order after determining a suspicious package left at City Hall was not a threat. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Central Point Police Department received a report of a suspicious package left in a City Hall restroom. City Hall and surrounding businesses and homes were either evacuated or requested to stay inside while Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded.
KDRV
Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm
GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
KTVL
Ask10: Fans at Asante hospital?
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer June Symens wrote in saying, "There's a large portion of the new Asante hospital addition to the south. This part has huge fans installed on the second floor—is this their HVAC system or something to do with new diagnostic equipment coming?" News10...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory is in place from 10:00 p.m. Sunday through 10:00 a.m. Monday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes central...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: Open] Hwy 101 Completely Closed at Last Chance Grade
A slide closed Hwy 101 this morning in Del Norte County, according to Caltrans. And the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page is reporting there has been a traffic collision involving at least one semi in the area. According to the report from the CHP website, the semi has a 50...
KDRV
Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
KTVL
Bird pellets give insight into birds of prey
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Wildlife Images preserves even the smallest details, like bird pellets. These pellets, made up of non-digestible material regurgitated by birds of prey, can provide valuable information about the species and region in which they live. Before handling, the pellets are sterilized to prevent the spread...
kptv.com
About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a bust in Wolf Creek on Monday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking.
KTVL
Over $110 thousand in grants awarded to 16 Jackson County organizations
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund announced 16 organizations in Jackson County will split over $110 thousand in grants. “It was humbling to see the list of grant recipients for our Community Fund grants this year,” Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade said. “The incredible amount of work happening by our non-profit organizations reminds us how lucky we are to live here in Southern Oregon. On behalf of the Coquille Tribe, we feel honored to be able to support their hard work.”
KTVL
Jacksonville Inn restaurant closed after over 50 years in business
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Jacksonville Inn restaurant was known as a staple for many Oregonians and even saw a few presidents during its long tenure, but ownership has decided to head in a new direction. “A lot of people work through college and I think every employee would agree, they...
KTVL
Suspect arrested after illegal marijuana grow uncovered
WOLF CREEK, Ore. — Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team says one person was arrested Monday after uncovering an illegal marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking operation. According to police, 33-year-old A Choy Saephan was arrested in Wolf Creek after a search warrant revealed over 250 illegal marijuana plants...
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
KTVL
Phoenix-Talent Schools awarded over $2.6 million for student mental health
SOUTHERN OREGON — U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Friday that the Phoenix-Talent School District is one of four districts across the state to receive a combined $20 million in competitive grants. The grants, funded through the U.S. Department of Education, wish to aid school districts in...
KDRV
Man who choked girlfriend unconscious gets sentenced to four years of prison time
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore-- On Friday, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office announced that Justin Thomas Martell pled guilty to charges of Strangulation Felony Constituting Domestic Violence, Assault in the Fourth Degree Felony Constituting Domestic Violence, and Tampering with a Witness. Mr. Martell, age 41, was sentenced to four years...
