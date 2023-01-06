ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Junction, OR

KTVL

New assessment identifies restoration needs for South Coast watersheds

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — On Oregon's South Coast, science is partnering with indigenous culture to drive restoration work and consider how climate change impacts important species of fish. The Curry Watersheds Partnership includes the Curry Soil and Water Conservation District, the South Coast and Lower Rogue Watershed Councils, and...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA

A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
RIDDLE, OR
KDRV

Police lift evacuation order after investigating suspicious package left at Central Point City Hall

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - The Central Point Police Department has lifted its evacuation order after determining a suspicious package left at City Hall was not a threat. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Central Point Police Department received a report of a suspicious package left in a City Hall restroom. City Hall and surrounding businesses and homes were either evacuated or requested to stay inside while Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm

GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
GOLD HILL, OR
KTVL

Ask10: Fans at Asante hospital?

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer June Symens wrote in saying, "There's a large portion of the new Asante hospital addition to the south. This part has huge fans installed on the second floor—is this their HVAC system or something to do with new diagnostic equipment coming?" News10...
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

A Wind Advisory is in place from 10:00 p.m. Sunday through 10:00 a.m. Monday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes central...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KTVL

Bird pellets give insight into birds of prey

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Wildlife Images preserves even the smallest details, like bird pellets. These pellets, made up of non-digestible material regurgitated by birds of prey, can provide valuable information about the species and region in which they live. Before handling, the pellets are sterilized to prevent the spread...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Over $110 thousand in grants awarded to 16 Jackson County organizations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund announced 16 organizations in Jackson County will split over $110 thousand in grants. “It was humbling to see the list of grant recipients for our Community Fund grants this year,” Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade said. “The incredible amount of work happening by our non-profit organizations reminds us how lucky we are to live here in Southern Oregon. On behalf of the Coquille Tribe, we feel honored to be able to support their hard work.”
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Suspect arrested after illegal marijuana grow uncovered

WOLF CREEK, Ore. — Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team says one person was arrested Monday after uncovering an illegal marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking operation. According to police, 33-year-old A Choy Saephan was arrested in Wolf Creek after a search warrant revealed over 250 illegal marijuana plants...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Phoenix-Talent Schools awarded over $2.6 million for student mental health

SOUTHERN OREGON — U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Friday that the Phoenix-Talent School District is one of four districts across the state to receive a combined $20 million in competitive grants. The grants, funded through the U.S. Department of Education, wish to aid school districts in...
PHOENIX, OR
KDRV

Man who choked girlfriend unconscious gets sentenced to four years of prison time

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore-- On Friday, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office announced that Justin Thomas Martell pled guilty to charges of Strangulation Felony Constituting Domestic Violence, Assault in the Fourth Degree Felony Constituting Domestic Violence, and Tampering with a Witness. Mr. Martell, age 41, was sentenced to four years...
