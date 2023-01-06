Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife
IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
Post Register
Fish and Game increasing patrols for dog off-leash this winter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game are increasing patrols on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area for dogs off-leash. “We have a number of issues that continue to come up on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, and a couple of them are related to people using the trail system with their dogs,” said WMA manager Ann Moser. “The biggest issue we continue to see is people ignoring the requirement for dogs to be leashed between Nov. 16 and April 30. We also see people leaving pet waste bags on the trail, instead of packing them out.”
Idaho snowpack well above normal throughout the state
The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has released the January Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2023 water year. The post Idaho snowpack well above normal throughout the state appeared first on Local News 8.
Load Restrictions in Place on Three Idaho Highways Beginning January 12
ATHOL, ID - Starting Thursday, January 12, load limit restrictions will be in effect on three northern Idaho Highways: SH-3, SH-5, and SH-54. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the load limit restrictions are being prompted in an effort to reduce damage to roadways. "In recent days, Idaho has experienced...
Post Register
After longtime shuttle service on Idaho’s Salmon River closes shop, outfitters left ‘scratching our heads’
A mainstay of river trips on the Middle Fork and main stem of Idaho’s Salmon River is closing up shop. Caldwell Transportation Company is closing after 20 years of shuttling boaters of all stripes to put-ins and take-outs on the Middle Fork Salmon River and River of No Return section of the Salmon River, both of which cut through the 2.4-million-acre Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, according to a news release.
Idaho Transportation Department putting load restrictions on three highways this weekend
BOISE, ID – If you’re hitting the road in Idaho this weekend, be aware of some load restrictions being put in place by the Idaho Transportation Department. Starting Thursday, January 12, load limit restrictions will be in effect for SH-3, SH-5, and SH-54. The restrictions apply to vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more. Vehicles of...
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Idaho Sled Dog Challenge Returns January 21-February 3
IDAHO - The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is returning to the West Central Mountains of Idaho from January 21 - February 3, 2023. The running of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge (ISDC) includes three races, with the premier event being a 300-mile race that is an Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifier. The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and the toughest sled dog races in the world.
Idaho No Longer in Top Ten States for Most Expensive Fuel, Average Price Down 46 Cents Since Last Month
IDAHO - Idaho is no longer in the top ten for states with most expensive fuel prices, according to AAA. As of Monday, January 9, 2023, Idaho ranks 13th in the nation for most expensive fuel with an average price of $3.40 per gallon. The $3.40 per gallon average in...
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
Area Walmart Locations to Offer Free Health Screenings This Saturday
CLARKSTON - Walmart is hosting a Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at the company's pharmacies in Idaho and Washington.
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Most Car Crashes
Where in Idaho are the most car accidents? More specifically, where are there the most fatalities due to motor vehicle accidents?. According to Stacker, there’s actually been an increase in motor vehicle accidents since the initial lockdowns of COVID-19. They said, “Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.”
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Idaho
A rapidly-expanding restaurant chain with locations popping up throughout the country just opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the rapidly-growing restaurant chain Pieology Pizzeria opened its newest Idaho location in Kuna.
U.S. Thunderbirds at Gowen Thunder Airshow This YEAR
The Idaho Air National Guard is working out plans to bring back the super popular Gowen Thunder air show. The last show brought in over 100,000 people one weekend. You may remember Gowen Thunder with the U.S. Thunderbirds was supposed to happen on August 28 and 29 of 2021. The pandemic was too persistent and problematic for a multitude of reasons at the time and well this happened...
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana
You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
Post Register
Colder air could change everything
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The pattern is going to remain active for much of the west as storms continue in the Pacific Ocean. The westerly flow in the atmosphere will drive in one storm after another on the west coast and it will keep our temperatures warmer than normal as the moisture is sub-tropical in nature. Here in Idaho, we'll see some of the outer bands of the moisture move into the state early Thursday and again on Sunday. Until now, most of the storms have been rain makers for the valley due to the lack of cold air. But, that is expected to change.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Flexible winter pool underway on lake
SANDPOINT — Flexible winter pool levels are underway on Lake Pend Oreille. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that it is filling the lake to generate additional power. The lake will be raised about a foot over a 10-day period before releasing the water to generate power. "As...
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
