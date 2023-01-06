ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife

IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
Fish and Game increasing patrols for dog off-leash this winter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game are increasing patrols on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area for dogs off-leash. “We have a number of issues that continue to come up on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, and a couple of them are related to people using the trail system with their dogs,” said WMA manager Ann Moser. “The biggest issue we continue to see is people ignoring the requirement for dogs to be leashed between Nov. 16 and April 30. We also see people leaving pet waste bags on the trail, instead of packing them out.”
After longtime shuttle service on Idaho’s Salmon River closes shop, outfitters left ‘scratching our heads’

A mainstay of river trips on the Middle Fork and main stem of Idaho’s Salmon River is closing up shop. Caldwell Transportation Company is closing after 20 years of shuttling boaters of all stripes to put-ins and take-outs on the Middle Fork Salmon River and River of No Return section of the Salmon River, both of which cut through the 2.4-million-acre Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, according to a news release.
Idaho Transportation Department putting load restrictions on three highways this weekend

BOISE, ID – If you’re hitting the road in Idaho this weekend, be aware of some load restrictions being put in place by the Idaho Transportation Department. Starting Thursday, January 12, load limit restrictions will be in effect for SH-3, SH-5, and SH-54. The restrictions apply to vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more. Vehicles of...
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks

The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Idaho Sled Dog Challenge Returns January 21-February 3

IDAHO - The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is returning to the West Central Mountains of Idaho from January 21 - February 3, 2023. The running of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge (ISDC) includes three races, with the premier event being a 300-mile race that is an Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifier. The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and the toughest sled dog races in the world.
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Most Car Crashes

Where in Idaho are the most car accidents? More specifically, where are there the most fatalities due to motor vehicle accidents?. According to Stacker, there’s actually been an increase in motor vehicle accidents since the initial lockdowns of COVID-19. They said, “Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.”
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
U.S. Thunderbirds at Gowen Thunder Airshow This YEAR

The Idaho Air National Guard is working out plans to bring back the super popular Gowen Thunder air show. The last show brought in over 100,000 people one weekend. You may remember Gowen Thunder with the U.S. Thunderbirds was supposed to happen on August 28 and 29 of 2021. The pandemic was too persistent and problematic for a multitude of reasons at the time and well this happened...
Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana

You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
Colder air could change everything

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The pattern is going to remain active for much of the west as storms continue in the Pacific Ocean. The westerly flow in the atmosphere will drive in one storm after another on the west coast and it will keep our temperatures warmer than normal as the moisture is sub-tropical in nature. Here in Idaho, we'll see some of the outer bands of the moisture move into the state early Thursday and again on Sunday. Until now, most of the storms have been rain makers for the valley due to the lack of cold air. But, that is expected to change.
Flexible winter pool underway on lake

SANDPOINT — Flexible winter pool levels are underway on Lake Pend Oreille. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that it is filling the lake to generate additional power. The lake will be raised about a foot over a 10-day period before releasing the water to generate power. "As...
