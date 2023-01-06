Iced Lemon Loaf is made with fresh lemon, sour cream, olive oil & sugar for a perfectly moist lemon bread! It’s sure to bring you a little bit of sunshine with every bite!. It’s about this time of year where I just begin craving lemony foods. Something bright and sunny to combat the fact that it’s anything but bright or sunny outside. Ha! Is it just me?! With yet another storm rolling in here in Utah, I give you a lovely lemon loaf cake recipe. Or is it bread with a nice thick layer of icing? I say it’s whatever you need it to be at the moment!

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO