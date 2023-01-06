Read full article on original website
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House will reopen as an oyster bar this spring.Raj guleriaHouston, TX
defendernetwork.com
Bun B takeover highlights Black heritage night at RodeoHouston
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its full entertainment lineup. The show, which will run from February 28 – March 19, lineup includes Houston natives and popular acts nationwide, like rapper Bun B, and Texas native Parker McCollum. Luke Bryan will close out the rodeo on Sunday, March...
fox26houston.com
Designer Arinze Marshall launches leather bag line in Houston
Big dreams are born right here! Designer Arinze Marshall hopes to become the biggest luxury brand out of Houston. He joins The Isiah Factor: Uncensored to show off his new products.
musictimes.com
2023 RodeoHouston Concert Lineup: Performers, Details, How To Get Tickets?
The 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show is weeks away, and we're finally getting more details for the upcoming annual entertainment concerts. According to KHOU 11, the 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show will run from Feb. 28, 2023, to Mar. 19, 2023, at the NRG Park in Houston, Texas. A few of the...
fox26houston.com
Iranian, Ukrainian communities march in downtown Houston in show of unity
Local Iranian and Ukrainian communities stood together in the streets of downtown Houston in a show of unity as both countries face their own battles with a dictatorship. FOX 26's Gabby Hart reports more on the story and speaks to attendees about the reason behind the march.
Houston bar owner has 'no choice' but to sleep at restaurant after burglaries: 'Got to defend what's ours'
One Texas bar owner resorted to sleeping on site to stop criminals after an alleged repeat offender burglarized his restaurant amid the surge in crime.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area players playing in the CFB Playoffs National Championship game
Houston - The College Football Playoffs National Championship game is set for Monday, January 9. The game will feature the reigning national champion, Georgia Bulldogs, and the TCU Horned Frogs. Players from all over the country helped both teams get to this point, but we want to highlight players from...
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
Public housing waitlist in Houston reopening for first time in 5 years, HHA says
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2018, the Houston Housing Authority is reopening its public housing waiting list. HHA was forced to temporarily close the waitlist five years ago in response to Houston’s growing affordable housing shortage. “Houston is experiencing one of the nation’s worst affordable housing...
kwhi.com
RODEOHOUSTON ANNOUNCES FULL 2023 CONCERT LINEUP
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has unveiled its full lineup for performers taking the stage during this year’s event. Thursday’s reveal follows September’s announcement that Parker McCollum would open the rodeo, as well as December’s announcement of Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers and Cody Jinks. The rodeo runs February 28 – March 19.
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
Get ready, Houston! College Football Playoff Championship game coming to NRG Stadium in 2024
HOUSTON — Houston, get ready! The biggest game in college football is coming to town next season. The Houston Sports Authority says the Bayou City will host the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game. It will be the first time Houston has hosted the sport's title game and...
Two new evening anchors will be joining the KHOU 11 weekend newscasts
The two reporters will be co-anchoring evening newscasts on the weekend starting in February.
Oklahoma Reacts to Houston, TX. Self Defense Shooting
If you've been online anytime over the past several days you've probably heard about this story out of Houston, Texas. Last Friday (01-06-23) evening around 11:30 p.m. a masked and armed robber entered a restaurant, the El Ranchito. He attempted to rob the patrons and was shot and killed by an armed citizen.
fox26houston.com
College Football Playoff 2024: Houston will host the big game
HOUSTON - The city of Houston will be hosting the biggest game in college football next year. The game will take place at NRG Stadium on Monday, January 8, 2024. On Tuesday, College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock officially handed the game to the city of Houston. The 2024...
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman receives keys to new home more than 5 years after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her old one
HOUSTON - A Houston woman received keys to a new home Tuesday after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her previous house. "I didn’t show it, you’re not supposed to, but I was miserable," said Dorothy J. Diggs. We first did a news report with Diggs in August, five years after...
Concertgoer running from robbers shot near Toyota Center despite decrease in crime, ABC13 data shows
A woman witnessed her boyfriend being shot near the Toyota Center, but neither of them could remember what the robbers looked like. HPD says other details could help.
fox26houston.com
Well-known Houston rapper Trae The Truth appears in court
HOUSTON - Well-known Houston rapper and philanthropist, Trae Tha Truth made his first appearance in court on Friday morning. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight video. He's facing assault charges stemming from an incident last year involving rapper Z-Ro. This comes after a video surfaced...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Consumers in Houston and across Texas may experience sticker shock after opening their gas bills this month
Gas bills are shockingly high this month, but not because of anything consumers may have done differently in December. There are two main reasons for the higher-than-normal gas bill prices, according to Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston. To start, local gas companies like Center Point...
