Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

Bun B takeover highlights Black heritage night at RodeoHouston

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its full entertainment lineup. The show, which will run from February 28 – March 19, lineup includes Houston natives and popular acts nationwide, like rapper Bun B, and Texas native Parker McCollum. Luke Bryan will close out the rodeo on Sunday, March...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston-area players playing in the CFB Playoffs National Championship game

Houston - The College Football Playoffs National Championship game is set for Monday, January 9. The game will feature the reigning national champion, Georgia Bulldogs, and the TCU Horned Frogs. Players from all over the country helped both teams get to this point, but we want to highlight players from...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

RODEOHOUSTON ANNOUNCES FULL 2023 CONCERT LINEUP

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has unveiled its full lineup for performers taking the stage during this year’s event. Thursday’s reveal follows September’s announcement that Parker McCollum would open the rodeo, as well as December’s announcement of Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers and Cody Jinks. The rodeo runs February 28 – March 19.
HOUSTON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More

It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
HOUSTON, TX
Z94

Oklahoma Reacts to Houston, TX. Self Defense Shooting

If you've been online anytime over the past several days you've probably heard about this story out of Houston, Texas. Last Friday (01-06-23) evening around 11:30 p.m. a masked and armed robber entered a restaurant, the El Ranchito. He attempted to rob the patrons and was shot and killed by an armed citizen.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

College Football Playoff 2024: Houston will host the big game

HOUSTON - The city of Houston will be hosting the biggest game in college football next year. The game will take place at NRG Stadium on Monday, January 8, 2024. On Tuesday, College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock officially handed the game to the city of Houston. The 2024...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Well-known Houston rapper Trae The Truth appears in court

HOUSTON - Well-known Houston rapper and philanthropist, Trae Tha Truth made his first appearance in court on Friday morning. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight video. He's facing assault charges stemming from an incident last year involving rapper Z-Ro. This comes after a video surfaced...
HOUSTON, TX

