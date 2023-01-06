ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

therealdeal.com

Agent Meredith Pierson jumps to Compass from Berkshire

Chicago’s talent war among residential brokerages has taken hold of suburban Glenview as of late. Its latest skirmish is marked by the Compass team based in the northern suburb snagging Chicago agent Meredith Pierson, who previously affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Pierson jumped ship to start a new...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

City Council approves plans for 4715 North Western development

A long-planned mixed-use affordable housing development secured full City Council approval to move forward. The Community Builders and The Boar Company got the green light for its plans to bring affordable housing to Lincoln Square, Urbanize Chicago reported. The development team first proposed the project back in 2019, but experienced a number of setbacks.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Strategic Properties rescues record Chicago condo deconversion

Chicago’s biggest condo-to-apartments deal has been resurrected after it took a step toward the graveyard due to rising interest rates. Yitzy Klor’s Strategic Properties of North America is set to buy out the owners of all 467 condo units in the 51-story Ontario Place building in River North for $190 million, Crain’s reported. The deal is picking back up after SPNA’s financing for the purchase fell through in August.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Lincoln Park home tied to Anne Dias cuts $1.7M off ask

The seller of another high-end home in Chicago is enduring a major cut to its asking price. A Lincoln Park home that was the residence of investor Anne Dias trimmed $1.7 million, or 18 percent, from its asking price, dropping the home to $7.8 million from $9.5 million. In addition...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Alex Najem, Shanna Khan complete $49M Fulton Market assemblage

While some real estate investors were celebrating the new year, Alex Najem was closing his latest Fulton Market deal. The CEO and founder of development firm Fulton Street Cos. partnered with Shanna Khan, the daughter of the owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, to clear the way to break ground on their next big office project in the booming subsection of the West Loop with a $49 million purchase on Dec. 30.
CHICAGO, IL

