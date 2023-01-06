While some real estate investors were celebrating the new year, Alex Najem was closing his latest Fulton Market deal. The CEO and founder of development firm Fulton Street Cos. partnered with Shanna Khan, the daughter of the owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, to clear the way to break ground on their next big office project in the booming subsection of the West Loop with a $49 million purchase on Dec. 30.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO