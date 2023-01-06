Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit opened at Shelby Baptist Medical Center
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition was opened at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Folks gathered today for a ribbon cutting of the new cardiovascular unit at the hospital located in Alabaster. The new unit is located on the second flood of the medical center.
88-year-old woman killed in Anniston crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Anniston on Tuesday.
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
wvtm13.com
Man dies in burning truck on I-459 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A fiery crash in Hoover leaves a man dead. Hoover Police say they found him trapped in his burning Ford F-150 truck Saturday night on I-459 south near mile marker 11. Officers say it appears the truck was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a...
wbrc.com
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
wbrc.com
Bessemer man dies at UAB Hospital following crash on New Year’s Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Bessemer died January 7 from a New Year’s Eve crash. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Demarius Deshun Williams. He was taken to UAB Hospital after a crash December 31 at 11:44 p.m. The multi-vehicle accident happened on...
Woman struck, killed when she got out of disabled vehicle among 3 dead following Jeffco traffic crashes
Three people died over the weekend following Jefferson County traffic crashes, including a woman who was struck on Elton B. Stephens Expressway after she got out of her disabled vehicle. Procha Patrice Williams , 34, was struck at 2:28 a.m. Sunday on Elton B. Stephens Expressway northbound at the U.S....
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
Children’s of Alabama patient chosen as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital National Champion
A six-year-old Children's of Alabama patient was chosen as one of the 10 Children's Miracle Network Hospital National Champions for 2023, it was announced Tuesday.
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
sylacauganews.com
A&M Clothing in Sylacauga closing after 48 years in business
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A&M Clothing, the popular work clothing retail store located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga, is closing its doors after 48 years in business. The clothing shop was opened in 1975 by Richard Blades who served Sylacauga residents for more than four decades until his passing in 2016.
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale.
Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
weisradio.com
Major Drug Bust in Alabama
Two men are behind bars after a massive drug bust in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday carried out multiple search warrants at five different locations following a 10-month investigation. The locations – mostly apartments – stretched from east Jefferson County to Fairfield to Fultondale.
22-year-old injured in New Year’s Eve crash dies one week later
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 22-year-old man was injured in a New Year’s Eve crash has died 0n Saturday, Jan. 7, at approximately 3:49 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demarius Deshun Williams, 22, of Bessemer, was an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Brighton […]
Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham
A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
aldailynews.com
Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people
Unhoused people in Birmingham could get up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes with heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed, under a proposed pilot program. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will present the “Home for All” plan to the City Council on Jan. 10, AL.com reported Friday. The proposal calls for setting up the micro-shelters in safe, private communities, according to the news outlet.
wvtm13.com
Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters residents' quality of life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
wvtm13.com
Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama
A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor wants city employees to have cost of living adjustment increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has proposed giving city employees a little extra for 2023. A news release from the city stated Woodfin presented resolutions of intent for a 5% cost of living adjustment for all city employees. The resolutions were presented during a meeting of Birmingham's...
