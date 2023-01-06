A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO