Childersburg, AL

wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man dies in burning truck on I-459 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — A fiery crash in Hoover leaves a man dead. Hoover Police say they found him trapped in his burning Ford F-150 truck Saturday night on I-459 south near mile marker 11. Officers say it appears the truck was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

A&M Clothing in Sylacauga closing after 48 years in business

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A&M Clothing, the popular work clothing retail store located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga, is closing its doors after 48 years in business. The clothing shop was opened in 1975 by Richard Blades who served Sylacauga residents for more than four decades until his passing in 2016.
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Major Drug Bust in Alabama

Two men are behind bars after a massive drug bust in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday carried out multiple search warrants at five different locations following a 10-month investigation. The locations – mostly apartments – stretched from east Jefferson County to Fairfield to Fultondale.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham

A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
aldailynews.com

Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people

Unhoused people in Birmingham could get up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes with heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed, under a proposed pilot program. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will present the “Home for All” plan to the City Council on Jan. 10, AL.com reported Friday. The proposal calls for setting up the micro-shelters in safe, private communities, according to the news outlet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters residents' quality of life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama

A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
ALABAMA STATE

