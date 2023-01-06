ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Massarotti won’t return to NESN Red Sox booth in 2023

Popular radio host Tony Massarotti will not return to NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts in 2023, he announced Monday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”. Massarotti joined the booth as a color analyst in 2022 and called about 35 games alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien last season. The network decided that he would not be in the mix again in 2023.
Red Sox’s Trevor Story undergoes elbow surgery, expected to miss time

Five weeks before the beginning of spring training, the Red Sox suffered a sizable blow to their playoff hopes in 2023. The team confirmed Tuesday that infielder Trevor Story underwent elbow surgery Monday and is expected to miss significant time. According to the Red Sox, Story had a successful “internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament (elbow).” Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas.
Rafael Devers’ extension to become official Wednesday; Red Sox call 11 a.m. press conference

Rafael Devers’ massive contract extension is about to become official. The Red Sox have called an 11 a.m. press conference to officially announce Devers’ 10-year, $313.5 million deal at Fenway Park on Wednesday morning. Devers will be joined by team chairman Tom Werner, team president/CEO Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora on the dais. The official announcement comes less than one week after news of Devers’ deal became public.
Where to buy tickets to Boston Red Sox Winter Weekend at MGM Springfield

Red Sox Winter Weekend will return to MGM Springfield after a two-year hiatus. Fans can still purchase tickets to the event online. To mark the unofficial start of the baseball season, the Red Sox will first spend a winter weekend at MGM Springfield meeting with fans, signing autographs, and more before heading to Fort Myers for Spring Training. Red Sox Winter Weekend will be held on Jan. 20 and 21 at MGM Springfield and MassMutual Center. Fans looking to attend the weekend can still buy tickets online using VividSeats.
Why Carlos Correa makes sense for the Red Sox — and why he doesn’t

The Carlos Correa saga has gripped baseball for the better part of a month. The star shortstop has, in a perhaps unprecedented series of events, agreed to two monster contracts with two different teams, only to have physical concerns threaten the completion of both deals. As of now — 27 days after Correa agreed to terms with the Giants and 19 days after he agreed to a deal with the Mets — he is still in limbo and is now apparently talking to other teams.
