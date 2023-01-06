The Carlos Correa saga has gripped baseball for the better part of a month. The star shortstop has, in a perhaps unprecedented series of events, agreed to two monster contracts with two different teams, only to have physical concerns threaten the completion of both deals. As of now — 27 days after Correa agreed to terms with the Giants and 19 days after he agreed to a deal with the Mets — he is still in limbo and is now apparently talking to other teams.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO