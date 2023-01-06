Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
How This Marshfield Resident Went From Being a Circus Performer to a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Related
Tony Massarotti won’t return to NESN Red Sox booth in 2023
Popular radio host Tony Massarotti will not return to NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts in 2023, he announced Monday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”. Massarotti joined the booth as a color analyst in 2022 and called about 35 games alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien last season. The network decided that he would not be in the mix again in 2023.
Kevin Youkilis will be main NESN Red Sox analyst in 2023; Will Middlebrooks to call games
In 2022, NESN used a rotating cast of color analysts on Red Sox broadcasts alongside Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. In 2023, many of the same voices will return alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien. After making his booth debut last year,...
Red Sox’s Trevor Story undergoes elbow surgery, expected to miss time
Five weeks before the beginning of spring training, the Red Sox suffered a sizable blow to their playoff hopes in 2023. The team confirmed Tuesday that infielder Trevor Story underwent elbow surgery Monday and is expected to miss significant time. According to the Red Sox, Story had a successful “internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament (elbow).” Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas.
Red Sox still considering ‘impact’ addition to rotation, Chaim Bloom says
In about a month, the Red Sox will open spring training with at least seven capable starting pitchers on their roster. That’s not stopping them from exploring further additions to the group. Boston currently has Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Corey Kluber, James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello and Tanner...
Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom: Trevor Story surgery wasn’t on the table at end of season
While there’s no such thing as good timing for a serious injury, Tuesday’s news surrounding Trevor Story calls into question exactly when the Red Sox knew he might be headed for elbow surgery. On Monday, Story underwent internal brace surgery to repair the right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL)...
Rafael Devers’ extension to become official Wednesday; Red Sox call 11 a.m. press conference
Rafael Devers’ massive contract extension is about to become official. The Red Sox have called an 11 a.m. press conference to officially announce Devers’ 10-year, $313.5 million deal at Fenway Park on Wednesday morning. Devers will be joined by team chairman Tom Werner, team president/CEO Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora on the dais. The official announcement comes less than one week after news of Devers’ deal became public.
Carlos Correa signing with a different team (again) after Mets deal fizzles (report)
Once again, a new team has swooped in to agree to a contract with star shortstop Carlos Correa after his previous agreement fizzled due to injury concerns. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million deal for the free agent shortstop -- with a vesting option that can bring the deal to $270 million.
Where to buy tickets to Boston Red Sox Winter Weekend at MGM Springfield
Red Sox Winter Weekend will return to MGM Springfield after a two-year hiatus. Fans can still purchase tickets to the event online. To mark the unofficial start of the baseball season, the Red Sox will first spend a winter weekend at MGM Springfield meeting with fans, signing autographs, and more before heading to Fort Myers for Spring Training. Red Sox Winter Weekend will be held on Jan. 20 and 21 at MGM Springfield and MassMutual Center. Fans looking to attend the weekend can still buy tickets online using VividSeats.
Trevor Story injury: 21 players Red Sox could turn to at shortstop and second base
After Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres, Trevor Story was expected to be a gigantic part of the answer for the Red Sox. He could play shortstop or second and slot high in the batting order. Now in addition to losing Bogaerts, they’ll be missing Story for a long time too after undergoing elbow surgery.
Why Carlos Correa makes sense for the Red Sox — and why he doesn’t
The Carlos Correa saga has gripped baseball for the better part of a month. The star shortstop has, in a perhaps unprecedented series of events, agreed to two monster contracts with two different teams, only to have physical concerns threaten the completion of both deals. As of now — 27 days after Correa agreed to terms with the Giants and 19 days after he agreed to a deal with the Mets — he is still in limbo and is now apparently talking to other teams.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0