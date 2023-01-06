ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

2023’s first full moon is a ‘micromoon.’ Here’s when you can see it

By Jocelina Joiner, Dara Bitler
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYKKl_0k64igrb00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The first full moon of 2023 — called the wolf moon — will fill the night sky on Friday.

The Farmer’s Almanac said it became known as the wolf moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling during this time of year.

Portland’s NOLA Doughnuts goes out of business

“It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we know today that wolves howl for different reasons,” the Almanac states.

According to the Almanac, this full moon is a “micromoon,” which is essentially the opposite of a “supermoon.” A Micromoon occurs when the full moon is at its farthest point from Earth instead of at its nearest.

The distance doesn’t affect the moon’s size or brightness, only the perception of each.

Green comet streaks across the sky in 2023 for first time since Stone Age

The first meteor shower of 2023 happened this week. The Quadrantids meteor shower peaked earlier this week, however, you can still catch the light show until Jan. 16 .

The next full moon will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5. It is called the snow moon due to the heavy snow that typically falls in February.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First meteor shower of 2023 to light up the night sky

The first meteor shower of the year will delight skygazers as it lights up the night on Tuesday.The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of January 3 and with clear skies will be visible until the early morning of January 4.It is among the strongest and most consistent meteor showers, and could reach a maximum rate of 110 meteors per hour.Quadrantids are blue meteors with fine trains that appear to come from the constellation Bootes, near the Big Dipper.Meteors are pieces of debris which enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 43 miles per second...
Futurism

A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

51K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy