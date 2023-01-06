Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS to host Columbia in top 10 showdown
The Gainesville and Columbia (Lake City) boys basketball teams have played a tough schedule this season. Yet, they each have double-digit wins with four weeks still left in the regular season. They’re also both ranked among the top teams in the state in their respective classifications. The Hurricanes, who...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hurricanes survive at home
On Tuesday night, Gainesville High’s Theo Stephens hit a tough bank shot in the paint with 10 seconds to play to lift the Hurricanes past Columbia (Lake City), 63-62, at the Purple Palace. Columbia nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as senior Ty’jahn Wright hit a 3-pointer...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Tebow elected to College Football Hall of Fame
Former UF quarterback Tim Tebow has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced on Monday. Tebow becomes the 13th overall Gator and the 10th Florida player be selected to the College Football Hall of Fame. UF has had seven inductees since 2006, the most by an SEC school.
mainstreetdailynews.com
FWC releases bald eagle back into wild
A bald eagle rescued in Lake City after a mid-air encounter with another bird left it unable to fly was released back into the wild on Tuesday after successful treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and further treatment and rehabilitation at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers
Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville
The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC reconsiders but doesn’t change housing vote
For more than four and half hours Tuesday, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) debated, discussed and reconsidered their December decision to withdraw their endorsement of a workforce housing development in East Gainesville. But in the end, they reaffirmed with another 3-2 vote that they cannot support it.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD offers new apprentice program
Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host an open house for its new public service academy on Saturday. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the GPD headquarters on 545 NW 8th Ave. The public service academy is a pre-apprenticeship program designed to assist youth and young adults...
mainstreetdailynews.com
County pledges $350,000 to early learning center
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to award $350,000 in funding to help establish GNV4ALL’s family learning center in East Gainesville, which is set to open this summer. The BOCC’s one-time award matches a similar $350,000 commitment from Gainesville City Commission, which set aside funds...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Worthmann to host third annual Free Roof Giveaway
Worthmann Construction recently announced a celebration event for their third annual Free Roof Giveaway winner on Friday. The event will start at 5 p.m. at 26926 NW 160th Place in High Springs. Sara Hannah, a High Springs resident and mother, is this year’s winner. The Worthmann’s Free Roof Giveaway...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Workshop to detail county’s rental permit program
Alachua County will host a workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to detail its new Residential Rental Unit Ordinance passed in September 2022 and set to begin this year. In a press release, the county invited property owners and rental property managers to attend, and the meeting will also be viewable virtually on Cox Channel 12 or at the county’s website. The meeting takes place from 6-8 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium on the second floor of the county’s downtown administration building.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV man receives 20 years for shooting at police
A Gainesville man who shot at police officers received a 20-year mandatory sentence on Monday for shooting at officers following an October 2021 cross-town chase. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, D’armani Demetrius Devon Ward, 21, entered a plea deal. Eighth Circuit Court Judge William E. Davis sentenced Ward to 20 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. He will be released on Oct. 4, 2041.
