We’re not sure anyone was clamoring for their return, but the Golden Globe Awards are “back.” I mean, sort of. The real secret behind the appeal of the Golden Globes in the 21st Century wasn’t the nominees or the eventual winners. Those were just marketing opportunities for December theatrical releases and wins to throw into the awards ether in hopes it convinced some AMPAS members to vote one way or another (spoiler: not a lot of evidence on the latter). And, from a television perspective, the Globes pretty much peaked when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted from 2013-2015. You could argue that outside of Billy Crystal‘s Oscar run and Neil Patrick Harris‘ Tony Awards era simply no one did it better. Now, after a publicist-spurred takedown, er, “scandal” to encourage more specific diversity the organization has made major changes and NBC has decided to air what was once the biggest party in town once more (likely for the last time).

1 DAY AGO