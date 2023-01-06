Read full article on original website
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
John Wayne Thanked These 2 Actors for Turning Down 2 Wildly Successful Roles That Made Him a Last-Minute Replacement
Movie star John Wayne thanked these 2 actors for turning down movie roles that ultimately became wild successes for him.
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
Martin Scorsese says "the clouds lifted" on the future of cinema when he watched TÁR
"The clouds lifted when I experienced Todd [Field]’s film, TÁR"
‘Yellowstone’ spin-off series ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ now casting in Fort Worth
The limited series will be directed by Taylor Sheridan and star David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves. Here’s how to apply for casting before filming starts.
Gizmodo
RRR Star NTR Jr. Is Ready Anytime for the Marvel Cinematic Universe
There’s a breakneck energy in RRR despite its three-hour runtime—and it’s an energy that Marvel Studios could use a dose of. It’d be such a win to bring in director S.S. Rajamouli (who has an RRR sequel in the works) or recruit its leading men, NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, to be Marvel stars.
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
Looks Like Gladiator 2 Is Moving Forward, As Russell Crowe's Successor Has Been Found
Ridley Scott's long awaited Gladiator sequel has taken another big step forward, thanks to the potential casting of its new hero.
theplaylist.net
‘Women Talking’ Exclusive Clip: Ben Whishaw & Rooney Mara’s Chemistry Shines In Sarah Polley’s Harrowing Film
If you look at “Women Talking” on paper, it automatically piques interest. The film is directed by Sarah Polley, produced by Brad Pitt, and stars Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. Usually, when the material and people involved look amazing there’s a little hint of skepticism from audiences as they question, “Will this or can this actually be as good as we think it will be?” Thankfully, “Women Talking” is a film that does meet that expectation.
Quentin Tarantino Was Inspired by ‘Gunsmoke’ in 1 Perfect ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Scene
Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino included a scene in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' that was inspired by the CBS television Western 'Gunsmoke.'
theplaylist.net
Tim Miller Overseeing ‘Borderlands’ Reshoots As Eli Roth Focuses On Feature Version Of His ‘Grindhouse’ Slasher ‘Thanksgiving’
Director Eli Roth (“Death Wish”) made some waves when he assembled an impressive cast for Lionsgate’s high-profile film adaptation of the comedic shooter video game “Borderlands.” The film features a script penned by Craig Mazin (“The Last of Us”) and Roth, and its high-profile cast consists of Cate Blanchette, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Haley Bennett, Edgar Ramirez, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Florian Munteanu. However, it looks like Roth is stepping away and giving the reigns to another filmmaker to get it past the finish line as another project has risen as the greater priority. Or at least, that’s the story given, but it’s a highly unusual move that smells a little bit like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
theplaylist.net
‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix’s Darkest Fears Make For A Great Adventure In Ari Aster’s New Nightmare Comedy
What is “Beau Is Afraid,” exactly, you ask? Well, it’s the new film from indie horror auteur Ari Aster, known for the big A24 hits “Midsommar” and “Hereditary,” and it stars Joaquin Phoenix. But is it a horror film? Because until now, the first trailer, most of “Beau’s Is Afraid,” was mainly under wraps.
Collider
10 Best Movies Directed By Former Western Actors, Ranked According to IMDb
One of the oldest genres in film history, the Western is a story that has been told and retold for over 100 years. Peaking in popularity in the 1940s and 50s, through recent successes like The Power of the Dog and Nope, the Western film is making a comeback in Hollywood.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again
There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
theplaylist.net
‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer: Marvel Kicks Off Phase 5, With A Not-So-Tiny Chapter
With “Wakanda Forever” and “The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special” in the rearview mirror, Marvel has officially closed the books on their Phase 4 slate. And so, Phase 5, the new chapter that will lead into the next big Avengers film and what’s known as The Infinity Saga, kicks off with February’s “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.”
theplaylist.net
Rawson Marshall Thurber To Write & Direct New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Series For Paramount+
We are still more than two months away from the release of the new “Dungeons & Dragons” film, ‘Honor Among Thieves,’ but apparently, eOne and Paramount are so amped on the upcoming film (or just the franchise, in general), they’ve decided to go ahead and give a full season order to a new live-action “Dungeons & Dragons” TV series for Paramount+.
theplaylist.net
‘Titanic’ 25th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer: James Cameron’s Oscar-Winning Epic Returns To Cinemas In February
James Cameron ended 2022 with one hell of a bang. Despite people thinking his “Avatar” sequel, ‘The Way of Water,’ would be a bomb, the film was released and has been doing incredible business on its way to $2 billion+ at the global box office. Now, as we enter 2023, we are here to celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of Cameron’s greatest achievements, “Titanic.”
theplaylist.net
Golden Globe Awards Predictions: ‘Elvis,’ Colin Farrell, ‘Wednesday’
We’re not sure anyone was clamoring for their return, but the Golden Globe Awards are “back.” I mean, sort of. The real secret behind the appeal of the Golden Globes in the 21st Century wasn’t the nominees or the eventual winners. Those were just marketing opportunities for December theatrical releases and wins to throw into the awards ether in hopes it convinced some AMPAS members to vote one way or another (spoiler: not a lot of evidence on the latter). And, from a television perspective, the Globes pretty much peaked when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted from 2013-2015. You could argue that outside of Billy Crystal‘s Oscar run and Neil Patrick Harris‘ Tony Awards era simply no one did it better. Now, after a publicist-spurred takedown, er, “scandal” to encourage more specific diversity the organization has made major changes and NBC has decided to air what was once the biggest party in town once more (likely for the last time).
