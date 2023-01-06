KIMBALL - A radio veteran from Nebraska will lead operations at the new KIMB radio station in Kimball, Flood Communications announced Monday. Jay Allen, who joins Flood Communications after 10 years at iHeartMedia stations across the southeastern part of the United States, was named Operations Manager and Morning Show Host for 104.3 FM KIMB in December. His first day was Dec. 1.

