News Channel Nebraska
School board recognizes Fall Academic All-State award winners
SIDNEY -- The Sidney school district board of education recognized the Fall 2022 Academic All-State award winners in the January 9 board meeting. Girls Cross Country: Rheo Dykstra and Talissa Tanquary. Football: Koleman Kaiser and McGuire Rolls. Girls Golf: Aubree Larson and Audrey Splichal. Play Production: Riley Hardin and Rylee...
News Channel Nebraska
Table of Grace meets fund raising goal
SIDNEY -- The Table of Grace announced recently it met the $40,000 fund raising goal. Early in November, Bell Pole & Lumber challenged The Table of Grace and its supporters with a $40,000 matching grant. The goal was to reach the $40,000 by December 31. With three days left in...
News Channel Nebraska
Bayard native to lead new Kimball radio station
KIMBALL - A radio veteran from Nebraska will lead operations at the new KIMB radio station in Kimball, Flood Communications announced Monday. Jay Allen, who joins Flood Communications after 10 years at iHeartMedia stations across the southeastern part of the United States, was named Operations Manager and Morning Show Host for 104.3 FM KIMB in December. His first day was Dec. 1.
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup Truck rescued from railroad crossing
SIDNEY -- Law enforcement and railroad crews responded to a report of a pickup truck stuck on a railroad crossing west of Sidney Tuesday. Nebraska State Patrol, Cheyenne County Sheriff's officers and railroad crews responded to the call about three to four miles west of Sidney on U.S. 30 at about 1:55 p.m. The tracks were reopened about 2:35 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Argument involving hammer threats leads to an arrest in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office received a call on 55-year-old Steve Hernandez at the Sportsman Inn. A woman there told police that Hernandez was threatening to hit and kill her with a hammer. Court documents stated that she also advised that she was kicked...
