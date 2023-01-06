ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

villages-news.com

Driver with suspended license jailed after caught back behind wheel

A driver with a suspended license was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel. Sean Luis Perez, 28, of Ocala, was driving a black Nissan Altima at 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake

A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested at City Fire after alleged attack on deputy

A Villager was arrested at City Fire after an alleged attack on a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kerry Lee Perrien, 53, who lives at Subury in the Village of Glenbrook, at about 9 p.m. Monday “was very intoxicated” and seated in a chair at a table near the bar at the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report. He had been asked to leave by City Fire staff, but had refused to do so. A deputy arrived, but Perrien continued to act in a “belligerent” manner and called the deputy names. Perrien proceeded to push the deputy in the chest. The deputy took Perrien to the floor.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after pulling car into her driveway

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after pulling her car into her driveway. Linda Peters, 69, pulled into her driveway at about 7 p.m. Monday at her home at 836 Regal Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been alerted to the situation by a 911 caller.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Oxford man armed with machete arrested after another man suffers bloody fingers

An Oxford man armed with a machete was arrested after another man suffered bloody fingers when trying to disarm him. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 7 p.m. Thursday to the home of 24-year-old Mark Anthony Barber at 10474 County Road 237, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect enters plea in connection with Margarita Republic arrest

A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in connection with her arrest after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man broke into Palm Coast home after being caught on camera rummaging through packages

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Flagler County. Deputies handled more than 858 calls for service, along with 221 traffic stops. One case involved a man caught on camera rummaging through porch packages and that wasn't all. The arrest report says a suspect went through some Amazon packages on Jan. 6 and stole a water bottle from a Palm Coast residence on Ocean Way North in The Hammocks.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Man from Guatemala arrested on DUI charge at Havana Country Club

A man from Guatemala was arrested on a driving under the influence charge at Havana Country Club in The Villages. Bayron Alexander Guzman-Camacho, 22, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a vehicle at 8:35 p.m. Sunday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy found he had “a strong odor of alcohol” and eyes were “glassy and bloodshot,” according to an arrest report. The Guatemalan native does not speak English and a Wildwood police officer who is bilingual was called to the scene to provide translation.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Woman with previous New Hampshire arrest jailed after local altercation

A woman with a previous assault conviction in New Hampshire was arrested after an altercation in Wildwood. Ericka Ann Blanchard, 55, was taken into custody Sunday after an altercation with a man friend who called 911, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man, who had suffered scratches on the side of his face, battled with Blanchard over a phone during the altercation.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL

