Randolph County, WV

WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area...
FAIRMONT, WV
wchstv.com

DOH: Two snow plow drivers injured in separate crashes Monday in West Virginia

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate incidents Monday morning while treating icy roads, the agency said. The first incident was reported just before 5 a.m. in Taylor County when a plow rolled over on U.S. 250 near U.S. 50 while a driver was spot treating the road, a news release from the DOH said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she robbed a gas station in Fairmont. 54-year-old Carolyn Chambers, of Farmington, went inside a gas station on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont on Jan. 4, threatened a clerk and took money from the gas station, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
WESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Overnight fire beaks out in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed a fire broke out early overnight in Martins Ferry. Officials say the fire happened at elm street. Details are very limited but we will continue to work to gather information. Stay with 7News for additional updates.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A high-speed vehicle chase ended in a crash in Belmont County on Tuesday night, according to the St. Clairsville post of the the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An OSHP official confirms that there was a high-speed chase that began on I-70 and continued onto US Route 40 and County Road […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance

A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WHEELING, WV

