WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate incidents Monday morning while treating icy roads, the agency said. The first incident was reported just before 5 a.m. in Taylor County when a plow rolled over on U.S. 250 near U.S. 50 while a driver was spot treating the road, a news release from the DOH said.

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO