Pennsylvania man wanted for killing wife arrested in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
Marshals: Pennsylvania man suspected in wife's stabbing death arrested near Morgantown
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — U.S. marshals said a Pennsylvania man who is a suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife was arrested on Interstate 79 north outside of Morgantown. William Fitzgerald, 50, was taken into custody without incident as he was driving just past mile marker...
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
Investigation underway after body found in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area...
West Virginia Teacher of the Year, West Virginia Service Personnel of Year named
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State education officials said a veteran kindergarten teacher from Morgantown was named the West Virginia Teacher of the Year, while a special education aide in Buckhannon was chosen as the West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary...
Bald eagle shot in West Virginia, WVDNR seeking information
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police are searching for a potential suspect after a bald eagle was found injured with a gunshot wound in Randolph County. According to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, the female bald eagle was recovered by the WVDNR Natural...
2 flown to hospital after coal truck crash in Nicholas County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 10, 2023) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection sent inspectors to the site of a crash involving a coal truck that overturned into a creek in the Drennen area of Nicholas County. According to the WVDEP, inspectors say most of the coal being hauled was deposited on the stream […]
Man charged with breaking into home, hitting woman, shoving officer, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw and struck an officer while being arrested. Officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Washington St. in Morgantown on Saturday around 9 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
Westover police continues search for man last seen in Dec. 2021
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is continuing the search for a man who was last seen more than a year ago. 41-year-old Jeremiah Erb, of Westover, was last seen in the Morgantown area on Dec. 26, 2021, according to the WPD. Erb is described as a white...
DOH: Two snow plow drivers injured in separate crashes Monday in West Virginia
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate incidents Monday morning while treating icy roads, the agency said. The first incident was reported just before 5 a.m. in Taylor County when a plow rolled over on U.S. 250 near U.S. 50 while a driver was spot treating the road, a news release from the DOH said.
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she robbed a gas station in Fairmont. 54-year-old Carolyn Chambers, of Farmington, went inside a gas station on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont on Jan. 4, threatened a clerk and took money from the gas station, according to a criminal complaint.
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
Road near Davis Medical Center in Elkins closing permanently
Davis Medical Center announced that the main access road for the hospital will be closed to non-hospital traffic, permanently.
Overnight fire beaks out in Martins Ferry
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed a fire broke out early overnight in Martins Ferry. Officials say the fire happened at elm street. Details are very limited but we will continue to work to gather information. Stay with 7News for additional updates.
High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A high-speed vehicle chase ended in a crash in Belmont County on Tuesday night, according to the St. Clairsville post of the the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An OSHP official confirms that there was a high-speed chase that began on I-70 and continued onto US Route 40 and County Road […]
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
Ohio County says missing woman was not who they were looking for when they received their tip on human remains
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told 7News that the missing woman from Vienna, West Virginia is not who they were working for when they received a tip of human remains on Thursday. Howard says the identify of the person has not been released at this time but hopes dental records could be used to identify […]
West Virginia police find fetal remains found behind building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
Woman allegedly passed out in the middle of a Fairmont road with 2 young children in the back seat
Police say that a woman who admitted that she drank "two miniature bottles of wine and one regular-sized bottle of wine" kicked an officer in the groin during a child abuse arrest.
West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance
A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
