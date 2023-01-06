KINGWOOD — The Rotary Club of Kingwood met recently on Jan. 3 at Rosemary’s Thyme, with 18 members plus three guests in attendance. An informative program was provided by CASA for Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ team members Leah Turner and Jennifer Shaffer. Additionally discussed were multiple recent and upcoming service projects, including participation in Wreaths Across America at the West Virginia National Cemetery in December, Pack the Backpacks to benefit Food for Preston in January and our annual Golf/Cash Bash to be held on Feb. 25 beginning at noon at the Community Building in Kingwood.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO