WVNews
West Preston School receives $40,000 in instruments through VH1 Save the Music
ARTHURDALE — There were 40,000 more reasons for the West Preston band to play a joyful song Friday, as the school accepted a VH1 Save the Music grant. The news was delivered by Randall Reid-Smith, who sits on Gov. Jim Justice’s cabinet as curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
WVNews
Rotary Club of Kingwood working on multiple projects
KINGWOOD — The Rotary Club of Kingwood met recently on Jan. 3 at Rosemary’s Thyme, with 18 members plus three guests in attendance. An informative program was provided by CASA for Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ team members Leah Turner and Jennifer Shaffer. Additionally discussed were multiple recent and upcoming service projects, including participation in Wreaths Across America at the West Virginia National Cemetery in December, Pack the Backpacks to benefit Food for Preston in January and our annual Golf/Cash Bash to be held on Feb. 25 beginning at noon at the Community Building in Kingwood.
WVNews
Dr. Kenneth Judson Jr. joins Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center has announced the addition of Dr. Kenneth Judson, Jr. to its team of physicians. Dr. Judson will be practicing as an electrophysiologist at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Kingwood and McHenry, Maryland. “Access to high...
WVNews
Register now to attend Preston and Mon Day at the Legislature on Feb. 2
KINGWOOD — Reservations and sponsorships are being accepted now for Preston and Mon County Day at the Legislature. Preston County Day at the Legislature originated with the Preston County Chamber of Commerce in 2012, and in 2017 Preston began partnering with Monongalia County, because the two counties share so many interests and can have a bigger impact in Charleston.
WVNews
March 10 is deadline to apply for TCF scholarships
PARSONS — The deadline to apply for Tucker Community Foundation scholarships is March 10. More than 40 scholarships from the foundation are available for high school and college students in Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties, West Virginia, and Garrett County, Maryland.
WVNews
Only one of West Virginia's governors was born in Preston County
KINGWOOD — Only one native Prestonian has ever been elected governor of the Mountain State. William Gustavus Conley, the 18th governor of West Virginia, was born 157 years ago, Jan. 8, 1866, near Kingwood.
WVNews
Community calendar
• The National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Mountaineer Chapter, will present “Estate Planning: Strategies for Feds” at Shoney’s Restaurant, Sabraton, gathering for lunch at 11:30. Guests are welcome.
WVNews
Agriculture Topics
A grazing school for North Central West Virginia is planned for February 3-4, 2023 in Barbour County and is open to livestock farmers in north central WV. It will run 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. It will be held at the Nestor farm near Belington. We will have a heated...
WVNews
West Virginia women return home to face TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
WVNews
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - It was a long day for the Mineral County Grand Jury, as they met T…
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Jimmy Bell 1/10/23
West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell notes that even with his size and strength, the physicality in the Big 12 has taken some getting used to. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
