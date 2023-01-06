ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WV

WVNews

Rotary Club of Kingwood working on multiple projects

KINGWOOD — The Rotary Club of Kingwood met recently on Jan. 3 at Rosemary’s Thyme, with 18 members plus three guests in attendance. An informative program was provided by CASA for Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ team members Leah Turner and Jennifer Shaffer. Additionally discussed were multiple recent and upcoming service projects, including participation in Wreaths Across America at the West Virginia National Cemetery in December, Pack the Backpacks to benefit Food for Preston in January and our annual Golf/Cash Bash to be held on Feb. 25 beginning at noon at the Community Building in Kingwood.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Dr. Kenneth Judson Jr. joins Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center has announced the addition of Dr. Kenneth Judson, Jr. to its team of physicians. Dr. Judson will be practicing as an electrophysiologist at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Kingwood and McHenry, Maryland. “Access to high...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Register now to attend Preston and Mon Day at the Legislature on Feb. 2

KINGWOOD — Reservations and sponsorships are being accepted now for Preston and Mon County Day at the Legislature. Preston County Day at the Legislature originated with the Preston County Chamber of Commerce in 2012, and in 2017 Preston began partnering with Monongalia County, because the two counties share so many interests and can have a bigger impact in Charleston.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

March 10 is deadline to apply for TCF scholarships

PARSONS — The deadline to apply for Tucker Community Foundation scholarships is March 10. More than 40 scholarships from the foundation are available for high school and college students in Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties, West Virginia, and Garrett County, Maryland.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Community calendar

• The National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Mountaineer Chapter, will present “Estate Planning: Strategies for Feds” at Shoney’s Restaurant, Sabraton, gathering for lunch at 11:30. Guests are welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Agriculture Topics

A grazing school for North Central West Virginia is planned for February 3-4, 2023 in Barbour County and is open to livestock farmers in north central WV. It will run 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. It will be held at the Nestor farm near Belington. We will have a heated...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia women return home to face TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Jimmy Bell 1/10/23

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell notes that even with his size and strength, the physicality in the Big 12 has taken some getting used to.
MORGANTOWN, WV

