Idaho State

The US Sun

Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
Idaho State Journal

Romanian court upholds arrest of influencer Andrew Tate

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania's capital Bucharest has upheld the 30-day arrest of divisive social media personality and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate on charges of organized crime, human trafficking and rape, an official said late Tuesday. Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT,...
Idaho State Journal

Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay irks Biden

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters' brazen attack on Brazil's capital over the weekend. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt any plans...
Idaho State Journal

Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol planned the trip for weeks and came prepared for violence, a prosecutor said Tuesday as his trial got underway. Richard “Bigo” Barnett...
Idaho State Journal

School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road

SEATTLE (AP) — Like the tobacco, oil, gun, opioid and vaping industries before them, the big U.S. social media companies are now facing lawsuits brought by public entities that seek to hold them accountable for a huge societal problem — in their case, the mental health crisis among youth.
Idaho State Journal

Find solutions

75% of young Republicans are concerned about climate change as are 83% of Moms. Our congressmen and senators in Washington should also be concerned. I urge you to write to Congressmen Simpson and Fulcher and Senators Crapo and Risch. Encourage them to be part of the solution by joining the House Conservative Climate Caucus or the Senate Bipartisan Climate Solution Caucus.
