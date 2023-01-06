ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: RHP Jake Reed Stays with Club

By Jeff J. Snider
 4 days ago

Pitcher Jake Reed, designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week, has cleared waivers and been outrighted to the minor leagues.

Jake Reed has been designated for assignment and/or placed on waivers a lot over the last few years, and he's ended up in the Dodgers organization three different times. He was DFA'd again last week when Los Angeles made official the signing of designated hitter JD Martinez.

This time, though, Reed won't be changing organizations. According to L.A.'s transactions page, Reed has cleared waivers and been outrighted to the minor leagues.

Reed has pitched for three big-league teams in the past two seasons and been a part of at least three other organizations. He got a big save for the Dodgers in a 4-3 win over the Mets in late August, and his reward was being DFA'd a couple days later and ending up with the Orioles. Overall in two separate stints with L.A., Reed has posted a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings.

Being outrighted means Reed remains in the Los Angeles organization but is no longer on the 40-man roster. He'll presumably pitch with Triple-A Oklahoma City to start the season, and while he'll provide bullpen depth for the organization, he'd have to be re-added to the 40-man roster to be eligible to be called up.

Reed has pitched for OKC each of the last two years, throwing exactly 10.1 innings for them in each season. His ERA for OKA in those two seasons is 1.74, although his overall minor-league ERA is a more pedestrian 3.69.

The 30-year-old Reed didn't debut in the big leagues until he was nearly 29 years old. He went to Helix High School in La Mesa near San Diego, the pitched three years at the University of Oregon before being drafted by the Twins in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. His wife, Janie Takeda-Reed, played for the U.S. Olympic women's softball team that won the silver medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

