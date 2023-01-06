Read full article on original website
AZFamily
3 people, including child, hospitalized after head-on crash in Tolleson
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a serious head-on crash in Tolleson on Tuesday evening. Maricopa County deputies say the collision happened just after 4 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Investigators say a woman and three kids were in...
AZFamily
Man shot while driving in Glendale, police searching for suspect
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot while driving early Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road for the report of a shooting around noon. When they arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot in the stomach while he was driving in the area. The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
KTAR.com
Sister of longtime Bonneville employee killed in Scottsdale crash reminds public: Don’t drive drunk
PHOENIX — The sister of a longtime Bonneville account executive killed by a suspected drunk driver late last month in Scottsdale has a message for those thinking about getting behind the wheel after a few drinks. “I mean, my goodness, don’t do it,” Heather Hassan, the sister of Dawn...
AZFamily
Man dead after crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police responded to a report of a crash near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:20 p.m. Officers found 49-year-old Sendegeya Kabundi lying on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
AZFamily
DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– Investigators say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a wrong-way driver’s car in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said that a trooper tried to pull over 52-year-old Kelley McNaughton when she looped around and started driving the wrong way to lose the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, often in pursuits. Investigators say that when the trooper crashed into her car, McNaughton collided with another vehicle. She was taken into custody. The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.
AZFamily
Police investigating after woman robbed, shot near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after police say she was shot during a robbery at a park near downtown Phoenix. Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to check a person’s welfare near Eastlake Park, located at 16th Street and Jefferson, and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman who were in a car. After taking the woman’s property, one of the suspects reportedly shot her before driving away. She was taken to an area hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
New info on man accused of shooting Scottsdale police sergeant
One Valley doctor agrees that sugery should be considered for some kids struggling with obesity, but another doctor is worried it will be overused. Havasupai Falls to receive federal funding to help areas affected by flooding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The money from the feds will help the tribal...
AZFamily
Man, woman in critical condition after being hit by car while walking in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman are in the hospital after being hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk in west Phoenix on Tuesday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a crash involving three cars and two pedestrians near 77th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Phoenix police say one of the vehicles hit a man and woman walking on the sidewalk on the south side of Lower Buckeye Road. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Phoenix police confirm human remains found at Shadow Mountain over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have confirmed to Arizona’s Family that a hiker found human remains at Shadow Mountain, just east of Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue, Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. after the hiker told officers that they...
ABC 15 News
Human remains found near Shadow Mountain hiking trail, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a hiker found decomposed human remains on Shadow Mountain last weekend. The body was found in a desert area near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue early Saturday afternoon. A woman who reported the remains told ABC15 the scene was just off...
East Valley Tribune
QC couple arrested in connection with killing
Mesa police have arrested a Queen Creek husband and wife in connection with a homicide that occurred a few days after Christmas. Heath Daniel, 33, was arrested on a first degree murder charge and Vanessa Daniel, 37, on two felonies of hampering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the Dec. 28 slaying of Jose Olvera Ramirez, 31, near W. 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.
AZFamily
Tempe police investigating alleged hate crime against family
fox10phoenix.com
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Phoenix police looking for missing 12-year-old girl who may be with a man
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 45-year-old man. Police say 12-year-old Jane Darrenkamp was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive. Darrenkamp is 5 ft 2 inches and about 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue robe and black and white checkered pajamas. She is believed to be with 45-year-old Joseph Henderson, who is 5 ft 9 inches, around 180 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. The two may be traveling in a 2007 black Nissan Titan with the Arizona license plate BEA0ME.
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after accidental shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road and found a young child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix fire department in critical condition. On Sunday morning, Phoenix police said the child is now recovering in the hospital in stable condition.
KTAR.com
Homeowner fatally shoots man who allegedly threatened son in Mesa
PHOENIX — A homeowner fatally shot a man who allegedly threatened their son with a gun at their east Mesa residence early Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting around 3:40 a.m. near University Drive and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Sunday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Thomas Road for a car crash. Officers arrived and found a man lying on the road and a car nearby. The man was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
Suspect believed to have shot Scottsdale officer dies after Saturday shootout, officer released from hospital
TEMPE, Ariz. — The man police believe shot a Scottsdale police officer in Phoenix Friday night has died after a shootout with police in Tempe early Saturday evening. The officer who was shot Friday has since been released from the hospital. Kenneth Hearne's death was confirmed in a tweet...
AZFamily
Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
