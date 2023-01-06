Here are 13 must-see new and returning festivals and shows coming to the Iowa City area in 2023

The next 11 months in Iowa City will see film, music and literary festivals, performances by emerging and renowned Iowa artists and familiar summertime events.

This includes the return of FilmScene’s Refocus Film Festival and a what is to be certainly a spectacular performance from the American Ballet Theatre at the Hancher Auditorium.

Here’s a look at 13 festivals and shows slated for 2023 in the Iowa City area you’ll want to know about in advance.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Where: Xtream Arena, 200 E. Ninth St., Coralville

Tickets: Xtream Arena’s website

The rapper Julius Dubose, known as A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, released his fourth studio album “Me vs. Myself” in 2022.

Now, the hip-hop artist is touring across North America and the United Kingdom, stopping in Coralville in February.

Dubose, with 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify and millions of Instagram followers, rose to national attention with his debut album “The Bigger Artist” and “Hoodie Szn.”

He’s collaborated with artists including 50 cent, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, Ed Sheeran and more.

Greg Brown retirement show

When: Feb. 16

Where: Englert Theatre, 221 E. Washington St., Iowa City

Tickets: Visit the Englert Theatre's website to purchase tickets.

It's not surprising that the beloved Iowa singer-songwriter Greg Brown's first retirement show in February sold out.

With an added date, people who missed out have a new opportunity to witness the folk artist take center stage, joined by the Burlington-born Americana producer and musician Bo Ramsey.

Brown's career has spanned decades, from his time on "A Prairie Home Companion" to more recently performing the part of Hades in the 2010 "Hadestown" concept album by Anaïs Mitchell, the Des Moines Register reported last year.

Brown, the man behind "The Iowa Waltz," is a two-time Grammy Award nominee.

'Fefu and Her Friends'

When: March 10 through April 2

Where: Riverside Theatre, 119 E. College St., Iowa City,

Tickets: Visit Riverside Theatre's website to purchase tickets.

Described by Riverside Theatre’s producing artistic director Adam Knight as the “most ambitious show” of the season, “Fefu and Her Friends” comes to Iowa City audiences beginning in March.

The play by the award-winning Cuban American playwright María Irene Fornés follows the lives of eight New England women in the 1930s, inviting audiences to listen in for an intimate look at these characters, feminism, societal roles and more.

David Cross

When: March 17

Where: Englert Theatre, 221 E. Washington St., Iowa City

Tickets: Visit the Englert Theatre's website to purchase tickets.

Comedian, actor and writer David Cross comes to the Englert Theatre on his "Worst Daddy in the World Tour," joined by special guest Sean Patton.

His latest special, "I'm From The Future," premiered in 2022. The "Mr. Show with Bob and David" star has a long list of film and television credits, including "The Post," "Arrested Development," "Sorry to Bother You" and many more.

Mission Creek Festival

When: April 6-8

Where: Venues across Iowa City, including Gabe’s, Riverside Theatre, Prairie Lights, The James Theater and more.

Tickets: Visit Mission Creek Festival’s website to purchase passes or view the full lineup.

Music and literature are in the spotlight in this three-day festival that takes over downtown Iowa City for its 18th season.

More than two dozen performers and literary artists hop between venues including Gabe’s Iowa City, Riverside Theatre, Prairie Lights, The James Theater and more for back-to-back shows.

Performers include singer-songwriter Chan Marshall, or Cat Power, who is known for her distinctively raw music, performing both original work and covers, with a career spanning three decades.

She’ll be joined by Brittney Parks, or Sudan Archives, a violinist and singer-songwriter who grew up in Cincinnati and moved to Los Angeles. The multi-instrumentalist released her second album “Natural Brown Prom Queen” last year.

American Ballet Theatre

When: May 6

Where: Hancher Auditorium, 141 Park Road, Iowa City

Tickets: Visit Hancher Auditorium’s website to purchase tickets.

Hancher Auditorium’s Golden Anniversary Season continues with grandeur in 2023.

The sold-out performance of Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott, Buddy Guy in April and Mission Creek Festival’s return to the auditorium are some of the hallmarks of what the venue has planned for the first half of the year.

That includes a performance from the American Ballet Theatre in May, returning to Hancher after an outdoor show in 2021 against darkening skies and a large crowd.

This show is a mixed repertory program, featuring “ZigZag” with music from Tony Bennett to “Swan Lake, Act III Pas de Deux.”

Maifest

When: May 6-7

Where: Amana Colonies

Tickets: The festival schedule is forthcoming but visit Amana Colonies’ website to stay up to date.

The Amana Colonies’ German heritage and ties make it one of the best places to celebrate Maifest, or the celebration of spring’s arrival.

Expect food, performances, a parade and plenty of shops to visit.

Summer of the Arts festivities

When: Spring/summer

There’s a seemingly endless number of things to do during the summer in Iowa City, in part thanks to nonprofit Summer of the Arts and its numerous festivals, including:

Northside Concert Series

Friday Night Concert Series

Iowa Arts Festival

Iowa City Jazz Festival

Soul & Blues Festival

Free movie series

Summer of the Arts programming is free. Visit the nonprofit’s website for more information.

Downtown District’s Block Party

When: June 24

Where: Downtown Iowa City

Last year, Iowa City transformed more than 20,000 square feet of downtown into a summertime, citywide block party, organized by the Iowa City Downtown District.

That annual city bash returns in 2023.

The all-day affair typically features live music, a drag show, sand volleyball, plenty of yard games and food and drinks to purchase from nearby restaurants.

Iowa City Pride

When: June 17

Thousands of people gathered in Iowa City last year for one of the longest running Pride events in the nation.

The afternoon parade filled with funky costumes and members of local nonprofits and businesses is just the start to a day of live performances, street vendors and an unwavering sentiment of unity and joy.

Last year, musicians including Miss Christine and Alisabeth Von Presley took the downtown Iowa City stage.

The event has previously been preceded by weeklong activities around Iowa City.

Johnson County Fair

When: July 23-26

Where: Johnson County Fairgrounds, 4261 Oak Crest Hill Road SE, Iowa City

The Johnson County Fair is the place to get close to some plump pigs or grow your hair out for a mullet competition — or at least that’s what was on the slate of activities for 2022.

The free fair takes place ahead of the Iowa State Fair Aug. 10-20 in Des Moines.

Visit the Johnson County Fair’s website for more information.

Iowa City Latino Fest

When: Aug. 26

Where: Iowa City Pedestrian Mall

Returning in 2023 is the Iowa City Latino Fest, which previously took over the Pedestrian Mall for a day of food and performances.

The free event has invited community members in previous years to observe folklórico, a type of dance reflective of Mexican culture and heritage, or Colombian dances. Salsa classes, information booths from local nonprofits and organizations and plenty of aguas frescas and tacos draw out a crowd to the festival.

Refocus Film Festival

When: Fall

The Refocus Film Festival in Iowa City debuted into the film festival scene late 2022 not with a bang, but with a distinct sound of chewing thanks to its premiere of “Bones & All.”

The festival kicked off with the horror-romance-coming-of-age film that starred Timothée Chalamet with a screenplay by University of Iowa alumnus David Kajganich, who also wrote the screenplay for “Suspiria” (2018).

With a premiere that beat New York’s the same evening and a packed crowd at the Englert Theatre who remained seated during the film’s more bloodier sequences, the Refocus Film Festival continued through the weekend with a selection of films reflective of its mission to celebrate the art of adaptation.

Festival schedule is forthcoming. Visit Refocus Film Festival’s website for more information about it.

