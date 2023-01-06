ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee, WI

Former Mosinee art teacher dismisses lawsuit filed against student

By Karen Madden, Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bWY7_0k64e6nK00

MADISON − A former Mosinee art teacher, who filed a federal lawsuit against the Mosinee School District after she was fired following accusations made by a student, has dismissed the lawsuit, according to an attorney.

Christy Mathis and her husband on Friday dismissed the claims against a Mosinee Middle School student and her parents, according to a news release from Leslie Freehill, an attorney for the student and her parents. The news release contained a statement from the student.

"On March 25, 2021, I reported an incident of physical contact by Ms. Mathis in my art class," the student said in the statement. "While I never intended for my complaint against Ms. Mathis to escalate to the level it did, I recognize my actions caused Ms. Mathis and her family pain and hardship. I regret the role I played in this situation, and hope others in this community will not view Ms. Mathis unfavorably moving forward."

The Marathon County District Attorney's Office filed a sexual assault charge against Mathis on April 23, 2021. A judge dismissed the charge Aug. 11, 2021, for lack of evidence.

The civil suit states media coverage of the story had made it impossible for Mathis to find a job in her chosen profession.

On March 25, 2021, Mathis reprimanded a student in Mathis's art class for using a cellphone during class, according to court documents. Mathis threatened to take the cellphone to the principal's office if the student took it out again.

After the class, the student and two of her friends talked to the assistant principal and made allegations about a sexual assault, according to court documents. School officials suspended Mathis and later decided not to renew her contract to teach at the school. The school said the decision not to keep Mathis was not related to the accusations.

The student's two friends who had supported her statement later went to the principal, said it was too much and Mathis didn't deserve what was happening to her. Other students said the girls made up the story and planned to get another teacher in trouble too, according to court documents.

Information on the status of the case against the Mosinee School District, city of Mosinee and Mosinee Police Department was not immediately available Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Point man who was charged with attempted homicide after he was accused of stabbing a woman and her child will go to trial. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond following the Dec. 20 incident. Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were injured.
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for Fleeing From an Officer

A 20-year-old Marshfield man was arrested after he attempted to elude an officer. According to the Marshfield Police Department, on Saturday, January 7th, the man's vehicle became disabled after he lost control and put his vehicle in a ditch. The man was transported to Wood County Jail. A citation was...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
SHAWANO, WI
WSAW

Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
wpr.org

'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power

The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
WISCONSIN STATE
Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Daily Herald

870
Followers
422
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wausau area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wausaudailyherald.com

 http://wausaudailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy