Former Mosinee art teacher dismisses lawsuit filed against student

MADISON − A former Mosinee art teacher, who filed a federal lawsuit against the Mosinee School District after she was fired following accusations made by a student, has dismissed the lawsuit, according to an attorney.

Christy Mathis and her husband on Friday dismissed the claims against a Mosinee Middle School student and her parents, according to a news release from Leslie Freehill, an attorney for the student and her parents. The news release contained a statement from the student.

"On March 25, 2021, I reported an incident of physical contact by Ms. Mathis in my art class," the student said in the statement. "While I never intended for my complaint against Ms. Mathis to escalate to the level it did, I recognize my actions caused Ms. Mathis and her family pain and hardship. I regret the role I played in this situation, and hope others in this community will not view Ms. Mathis unfavorably moving forward."

The Marathon County District Attorney's Office filed a sexual assault charge against Mathis on April 23, 2021. A judge dismissed the charge Aug. 11, 2021, for lack of evidence.

The civil suit states media coverage of the story had made it impossible for Mathis to find a job in her chosen profession.

On March 25, 2021, Mathis reprimanded a student in Mathis's art class for using a cellphone during class, according to court documents. Mathis threatened to take the cellphone to the principal's office if the student took it out again.

After the class, the student and two of her friends talked to the assistant principal and made allegations about a sexual assault, according to court documents. School officials suspended Mathis and later decided not to renew her contract to teach at the school. The school said the decision not to keep Mathis was not related to the accusations.

The student's two friends who had supported her statement later went to the principal, said it was too much and Mathis didn't deserve what was happening to her. Other students said the girls made up the story and planned to get another teacher in trouble too, according to court documents.

Information on the status of the case against the Mosinee School District, city of Mosinee and Mosinee Police Department was not immediately available Friday.