Osage Beach police release more details about Saturday school bus crash
The Osage Beach Police Department released more information about a crash involving a school bus on Saturday. The crash happened Saturday at 5:34 am in the 500 block of Highway 42. According to a press release, the crash happened when a 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by Susan Brenneman-Wake, 38, of...
Multiple police departments respond to shots fired, standoff incident
HOLTS SUMMIT — Several police departments responded to a shots fired incident and standoff Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the Holts Summit Police Department was initially dispatched at 5:29 a.m. to a disturbance with a firearm in the 200 block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit.
Two arrested in separate incidents for Fentanyl possession in Pettis County
The Pettis County Sheriff's Office made two arrests in the past few days connected to Fentanyl. On January 3, someone called deputies to the 30000 block of Kendrick Road in Green Ridge for a verbal fight. When the deputies got there, they saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight. They got...
Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
Charles Erickson out of prison on parole, serving 18 years for murder of Kent Heitholt
A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of Columbia Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt was released on parole Monday morning. Charles Erickson was released from the Boonville Correctional Center at 8:25 am. Erickson served 18 years out of his 25-year sentence. Heitholt was beaten and strangled to death in...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled, missing man found
JEFFERSON CITY — An Endangered Silver Advisory was canceled Sunday morning after a missing man was found. Harland Tyrene Ross, 63, initially went missing Saturday morning at 510 Kensington Park, Jefferson City at 8:00 a.m. Before he was found, Ross, who has cancer and dementia, left the Bristol Manor...
MoDOT invites questions, suggestions from community for Route 54 improvement plan
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City residents were invited to the John G. Christy Municipal Building Tuesday evening to examine a recently unveiled three-option proposal created by MoDOT, which features a list of improvements and expansions for several routes along the city. James Beattie, Project Manager for MoDOT, says he hopes this will create a safer and easier flow for drivers.
The City of Columbia meets with public on next steps of trash collection
Columbia — The City of Columbia hosted the first of two meetings to the public about the future of its trash collection system Tuesday evening. Driven by low staffing and resident dissatisfaction, the City of Columbia voted to no longer require the use of city logo trash bags in its December 5th city council meeting.
Former Missouri lawmaker Chuck Basye plans lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA — A former Missouri State Representative planned Tuesday to sue the Columbia Public School District. Chuck Basye claimed school officials had no right to stop him from filing as a school board candidate. Basye said he planned to file a lawsuit against the school district Wednesday morning, if his name was not added to the April 4th school board election ballot.
University of Missouri will not discipline student for racial slur on social media
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri officials said they would not discipline a student for a social media post using a racial slur. University President Mun Choi sent a letter to the campus community about the decision. Read the letter here. In it, he stated that the Office of...
Local tournaments open on busy Basketball Tuesday Night
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Boys play tipped off Tuesday night at two high school basketball tournaments in mid-Missouri. The 89th California Tournament saw Capital City, Southern Boone and Warrensburg advance to the semifinals with first-round wins. Top seed Fulton had a bye in the seven-team tournament. The host South Callaway...
California coach hits milestone; Tipton stays unbeaten
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The opening night of the 2023 California Tournament featured a milestone win for a local coach. California's Bobby Sangster earned his 300th career win as the Lady Pintos beat Fulton 55-21. California will play Moberly in the semifinals on Wednesday. Battle and St. James also won...
Missouri wrestling tops Northern Iowa
COLUMBIA — Missouri wrestling remained unbeaten in the Big 12 with Sunday's 24-12 win over Northern Iowa at Hearnes Center. The Tigers won six of 10 matches, earning bonus points in three of them. Noah Surtin opened the dual with a technical fall victory at 125 pounds. Peyton Mocco...
Missouri survives against Vanderbilt in third straight sellout
Columbia — The Missouri Tigers returned to a third straight home sellout in their 85-82 win Saturday. Tigers spread the wealth with five different players scoring double-digit points. Kobe Brown and DeAndre Gholston both led the way with 18 points.Check out the highlights above!
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair commits to Truman State
Wardsville — The Blair Oaks-Truman State pipeline continues as Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair announced on his Twitter that he will be playing his college ball at Truman State over in Kirksville. Hair and Blair Oaks secured a Class 2 state championship this season. In his career, Hair became the...
Tipton secures big win over Hickman
Columbia — The top state ranked Tipton Lady Cardinals keep on winning as they remain perfect on the season. Tipton defeated Hickman 59-42. Credit Dr. Terry Robinson for the footage.
Jeremy Maclin elected to College Football Hall of Fame
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A former Missouri Tiger will enter the College Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year. Jeremy Maclin was one of 18 people named to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class. His selection comes one year after former MU head coach Gary Pinkel was elected.
