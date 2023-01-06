ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Beach, MO

krcgtv.com

Multiple police departments respond to shots fired, standoff incident

HOLTS SUMMIT — Several police departments responded to a shots fired incident and standoff Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the Holts Summit Police Department was initially dispatched at 5:29 a.m. to a disturbance with a firearm in the 200 block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies

The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Endangered Silver Advisory canceled, missing man found

JEFFERSON CITY — An Endangered Silver Advisory was canceled Sunday morning after a missing man was found. Harland Tyrene Ross, 63, initially went missing Saturday morning at 510 Kensington Park, Jefferson City at 8:00 a.m. Before he was found, Ross, who has cancer and dementia, left the Bristol Manor...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

MoDOT invites questions, suggestions from community for Route 54 improvement plan

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City residents were invited to the John G. Christy Municipal Building Tuesday evening to examine a recently unveiled three-option proposal created by MoDOT, which features a list of improvements and expansions for several routes along the city. James Beattie, Project Manager for MoDOT, says he hopes this will create a safer and easier flow for drivers.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

The City of Columbia meets with public on next steps of trash collection

Columbia — The City of Columbia hosted the first of two meetings to the public about the future of its trash collection system Tuesday evening. Driven by low staffing and resident dissatisfaction, the City of Columbia voted to no longer require the use of city logo trash bags in its December 5th city council meeting.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Former Missouri lawmaker Chuck Basye plans lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools

COLUMBIA — A former Missouri State Representative planned Tuesday to sue the Columbia Public School District. Chuck Basye claimed school officials had no right to stop him from filing as a school board candidate. Basye said he planned to file a lawsuit against the school district Wednesday morning, if his name was not added to the April 4th school board election ballot.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Local tournaments open on busy Basketball Tuesday Night

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Boys play tipped off Tuesday night at two high school basketball tournaments in mid-Missouri. The 89th California Tournament saw Capital City, Southern Boone and Warrensburg advance to the semifinals with first-round wins. Top seed Fulton had a bye in the seven-team tournament. The host South Callaway...
WARRENSBURG, MO
krcgtv.com

California coach hits milestone; Tipton stays unbeaten

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The opening night of the 2023 California Tournament featured a milestone win for a local coach. California's Bobby Sangster earned his 300th career win as the Lady Pintos beat Fulton 55-21. California will play Moberly in the semifinals on Wednesday. Battle and St. James also won...
CALIFORNIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri wrestling tops Northern Iowa

COLUMBIA — Missouri wrestling remained unbeaten in the Big 12 with Sunday's 24-12 win over Northern Iowa at Hearnes Center. The Tigers won six of 10 matches, earning bonus points in three of them. Noah Surtin opened the dual with a technical fall victory at 125 pounds. Peyton Mocco...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri survives against Vanderbilt in third straight sellout

Columbia — The Missouri Tigers returned to a third straight home sellout in their 85-82 win Saturday. Tigers spread the wealth with five different players scoring double-digit points. Kobe Brown and DeAndre Gholston both led the way with 18 points.Check out the highlights above!
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair commits to Truman State

Wardsville — The Blair Oaks-Truman State pipeline continues as Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair announced on his Twitter that he will be playing his college ball at Truman State over in Kirksville. Hair and Blair Oaks secured a Class 2 state championship this season. In his career, Hair became the...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Tipton secures big win over Hickman

Columbia — The top state ranked Tipton Lady Cardinals keep on winning as they remain perfect on the season. Tipton defeated Hickman 59-42. Credit Dr. Terry Robinson for the footage.
TIPTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Jeremy Maclin elected to College Football Hall of Fame

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A former Missouri Tiger will enter the College Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year. Jeremy Maclin was one of 18 people named to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class. His selection comes one year after former MU head coach Gary Pinkel was elected.
COLUMBIA, MO

