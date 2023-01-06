ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York

Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
DULUTH, MN
Truckdriver Killed on Snow Covered Minnesota Highway

McGrath, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says slippery conditions were present when a truck driver was fatally injured in a crash this morning in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol's report on the crash indicates 58-year-old Edward Casterlow was driving a semi-truck north on Highway 65 in Aitkin County when it left the road and rolled into the ditch just before 9 AM. The tractor ended up coming to a rest on its passenger side.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
One of Iowa’s Favorite Disney Movies Is Completely Unheard Of

Everyone has their favorite Disney movie that they watch over and over again. There's a whole generation of young adults who know and love the classic DCOM. For those of you unfamiliar with that term; DCOM stands for Disney Channel Original Movie. I am of the generation that eagerly waited for the release of the newest Disney TV movie every few months or so.
IOWA STATE
RPD: $3,500 in Tools Stolen from Eyota Man’s Construction Trailer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a construction trailer burglary that is believed to have occurred over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a job site in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. Northeast on the report of a burglary and theft around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The victim, described as a 36-year-old Eyota man, told officers he locked up his trailer Friday afternoon and noticed the trailer’s lock had been cut when he returned to the job site Monday morning.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester City Council Approves Golf Funding Increase

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester City Council approved a motion Monday to increase the funding streaming into the city’s golf program. Council members signed onto a set of recommendations passed by the Rochester Park Board last year that calls for providing the golf courses with an additional $500,000 each year. $100,000 would be directed at the cost of annual operations for all four courses, with $400,000 allocated for capital improvement projects at the four golf courses.
ROCHESTER, MN
