Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
Kanye West’s Ex-Business Manager Pleads With Judge For Extra Time To Track Down Disgraced Ex-Billionaire In $4.5 Million Battle, Hours After Mogul Was Spotted In Beverly Hills
Kanye West’s ex-business manager Thomas St. John has rushed back to the court pleading for three more months to try and serve the disgraced musician with his $4.5 million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, St. John was in court this week asking for another extension on service. In December, St. John sued West accusing him of breaching an agreement they had. The business manager said he was hired in March 2022 by West who agreed to pay him a monthly fee of $300k for his work. However, St. John said he was only paid...
Ana Montes, former U.S. analyst convicted of spying for Cuba, is released from prison
Ana Montes, a former U.S. defense intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba, has been released from federal prison. Montes, 65, was released on Friday after serving a majority of her 25 year sentence, according to a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Montes was an analyst...
For the exonerated, compensation is a battle for stability and dignity
Malcolm Alexander's dog, Innocent, is a reminder of the truth he has always believed in: his innocence. The two have been together since Alexander was serving a prison sentence for a crime he didn't commit. A fellow inmate's dog had puppies, and Alexander was allowed to keep one. Alexander ended...
