CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard women's hockey and Harvard Athletics will host their second ever Education Day this Tuesday when the St. Lawrence Saints come to the Bright-Landry Hockey Center. The Crimson (4-10-2, 3-7-2, ECACH) and the Saints (10-12-0, 4-5-0 ECACH) will square off in front of nearly 1,000 sixth graders, who will spend the day in Cambridge to enjoy the contest.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO