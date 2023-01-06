ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Numerous Harvard Fencers and Coaches Compete at the North American Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Numerous Harvard University men's and women's fencers competed in the North American Cup from Jan. 6 – Jan. 9 in Louisville, Kentucky. Three Crimson fencers won gold and two won silver in their respective events. Competing in the Division One men's foil event, senior captain...
gocrimson.com

Women’s Hockey Hosts Education Day, Takes On St. Lawrence Tuesday Morning

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard women's hockey and Harvard Athletics will host their second ever Education Day this Tuesday when the St. Lawrence Saints come to the Bright-Landry Hockey Center. The Crimson (4-10-2, 3-7-2, ECACH) and the Saints (10-12-0, 4-5-0 ECACH) will square off in front of nearly 1,000 sixth graders, who will spend the day in Cambridge to enjoy the contest.
