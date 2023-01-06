ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

Comments / 12

Penny Hickok
4d ago

Unless declared by a court to be legally emancipated Hochul needs to back off her little laws. She can pay medical bills for these children. She's doing this in preparation for allowing gender mutilation of minors like CA is now doing.

Reply(5)
15
VIRUS☢☣
4d ago

Some runaways are getting a from a abusive family and I tell you foster care is no different, been there done that. Run run but stay safe.

Reply
5
Guest
3d ago

give children permission to make their own decisions, this whole situation it was a disgrace from the beginning and very hurtful for our government define government! look what he's done to his own children!

Reply
2
Related
WRGB

New Yorkers can now choose 'X' as gender on birth, marriage, and death certificates

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Health announced Monday the implementation of a non-binary option for birth, marriage, and death certificates for New Yorkers who reside outside of New York City, which maintains its own vital records. In addition to "male" and "female" designating...
Oswego County Today

Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

2023 Rescue New York legislative agenda announced

ROME, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, and the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced Monday its 2023 “Rescue New York” legislative agenda. The agenda includes a range of policies targeting the decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business regulations, inflation...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Cancer docs: NY’s new prescription rules threaten to interrupt patient care (Guest Opinion)

The following commentary is co-authored by Dr. Makenzi Evangelist, medical oncologist at New York Oncology Hematology, serving the Albany region, and secretary of its Board of Directors; Dr. Karen Tedesco, Medical Oncologist and treasurer of the NYOH board; Dr. Tarek J. Sousou and Dr. Anthony J. Scalzo of Hematology Oncology Associates of CNY, serving the Central New York region.
94.3 Lite FM

Gas Stoves Could Be Banned in New York State

Plastic bags and now gas ovens? Who had banning gas stoves on their 2023 bingo boards?. Do you have a gas or eclectic stove in your household? Believe it or not most houses have an electric stove. Almost every apartment I have ever rented had an electric stove. Just because gas stove appliances might be in the minority doesn't mean that there are not a lot of them out there. According to Gizmodo, about 40 million households in America have a gas stove in their kitchen. That's roughly 35% of households.
Hot 99.1

New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout

As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy