Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO