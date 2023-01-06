ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that Anthony John Balkus IV is missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Per the report, he is 24 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has brown hair. He was last seen on Jan. 5 at 2710 Market Street. Anyone...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe. Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire. Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
KURE BEACH, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says

GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy