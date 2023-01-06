Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Tensions run high amid search for new Indianapolis Public Library CEO
INDIANAPOLIS — Tensions continue to run high in the search for a new Indianapolis Public Library CEO, with protestors demanding the board president resign during a recent meeting. Chants erupted during Monday night’s city-county council meeting demanding that Board of Trustees President Hope Tribble be removed. Protestors from...
cbs4indy.com
Indy leaders announce ‘historic’ parks investment
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Parks system is getting an $80 million boost from the Lilly Endowment. On Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined leaders from Lilly Endowment, Indy Parks, the Eagle Creek Park Foundation, the Friends of Garfield Park, the Holliday Park Foundation, and the City-County Council to announce $80 million in grants. The grants will go to improving Indianapolis Parks.
Indianapolis Recorder
Robinson resigns from Indianapolis Public Library board
Indianapolis Public Library board member Dr. TD Robinson has resigned from the board, a library spokesperson confirmed. Robinson’s resignation is the latest development in the fallout from the library’s contentious CEO search. Library staff received a short internal announcement early in the afternoon Jan. 10 from acting CEO...
Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary gender marker options on driver’s licenses
Monroe County Circuit Court has ruled Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary gender marker options on driver’s licenses.
cbs4indy.com
Focused school zone patrols launched on east side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Now that students are back to class after winter break, drivers must pay more attention around school zones. This mission to protect kids compelled District 19 City-county Councilor David Ray to coordinate a plan to better protect kids on his side of town. “It’s going to...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
wrtv.com
Indiana veterans and military service members advocate for pro-military legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Over 300 current and former military members came to the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to advocate for policies that will improve their quality of life. At the top of that list is to no longer pay income taxes on military income. "We have lots of reservists and Guard...
WRBI Radio
Miss Decatur County is 1st runner up at Indiana State Fair Pageant
Indianapolis, IN — Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Indiana State Fair Pageant on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Acra finished behind Miss Hancock County Claire Bishop, who will reign over the 2023 Indiana State Fair. The second, third, and fourth runners-up...
Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65
INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
The official state sandwich of Indiana is on its way
We'll give you one guess as to which sandwich will take the crown.
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Gov. Holcomb pushes for education, public health …. In his seventh State of the State address, Gov. Eric Holcomb pushed lawmakers to approve...
wrtv.com
Northeast side Interstate 465 ramp to close beginning Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is preparing drivers for an upcoming ramp closure on the northeast side that will cause detours for thousands of drivers every day. The ramp from 56th Street to Interstate-465 northbound is expected to close on or after rush hour on Friday, Jan. 13. INDOT says it will be closed until the project is over, which is expected to be at the end of 2024.
cbs4indy.com
The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead
Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average. The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead. Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average.
cbs4indy.com
Lack of volunteers send fire departments down different paths
TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Across Indiana and the country, volunteer fire departments are struggling with their most important resource – volunteers. This is leading different departments down different paths. In 2023, the Trafalgar Fire Department made a big transition to being part time and paid. For 70 years, the department had been volunteer based. Now, those volunteers will be able to get paid, and the station will be staffed by two firefighter/EMTs 24/7.
cbs4indy.com
Children’s Museum to no longer allow adults to ride historic carousel animals
INDIANAPOLIS — Adult fans of the carousel animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have less than a month before they will no longer be able to ride them. The museum’s official Twitter account published a statement Tuesday saying that, in order to preserve the historic ride, only children 17 years of age or under will be allowed to ride the animals starting Jan. 31.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana
Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!
cbs4indy.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were...
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved […]
