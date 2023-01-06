ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was unknown to victims, family lawyer says

MOSCOW, Idaho - University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was unknown to the victims, according to a lawyer for one of their families. The 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student is accused of entering the home of a group of sleeping University of Idaho undergrads and stabbing four of them to death on Nov. 13, according to police in Moscow, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Students breathe a sigh of relief returning to campus

University of Idaho students are returning back to campus from winter break. For many, it's the first time being on campus since four students were brutally murdered in their off-campus home. Students and parents noted some relief returning to campus with the arrest of a suspect.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

A nagging question lingers about Moscow murders

MOSCOW—The probable cause affidavit released last week details what led to the arrest of Moscow quadruple-homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger. The document provides some answers but generates more questions about the case that has garnered international attention. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in connection to the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. He was returned to Latah County Jail on Wednesday and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of residential burglary. ...
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
98.3 The KEY

Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?

Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s been a heartache in the entire community’: Students prepare for campus return as Moscow murders investigation continues

MOSCOW, Idaho. — Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were murdered near camps, spring classes at U of I are starting this Wednesday. Some students are already getting settled back into their dorms and apartments this weekend. Students coming back this semester can expect brand new and returning security measures on campus. While the news of Bryan...
MOSCOW, ID

