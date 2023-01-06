Read full article on original website
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
Washington Tulip Farm to Sell Flowers in Honor of Idaho Murder Victim
Eastern Washington and Western Idaho were rocked when four University of Idaho students were found murdered in a rented off-campus home. Even though a prime suspect is in custody, the wounds will be healing for the rest of eternity. Ethan Chapin, 20, was from Conway, Washington, and attended the University...
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
q13fox.com
Social media video sparks rumors that Idaho students slaying suspect attended victims' memorial
MOSCOW, Idaho - Fox Nation host and former prosecutor Nancy Grace entertained the idea that Idaho student slaying suspect Bryan Kohberger could have attempted to revel in his killings by attending a memorial service for the victims before his Dec. 30 arrest. Grace's live hour-long special report dug into new...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was unknown to victims, family lawyer says
MOSCOW, Idaho - University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was unknown to the victims, according to a lawyer for one of their families. The 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student is accused of entering the home of a group of sleeping University of Idaho undergrads and stabbing four of them to death on Nov. 13, according to police in Moscow, Idaho.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: 'True evil' was watching slain students, victim's sister says
MOSCOW, Idaho - The sister of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves said in her first interview since Bryan Kohberger's arrest that the family had no clue "true evil" was watching the victims. "We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was...
Pennsylvania public defender shares experience working with alleged Moscow murderer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said he was aware of the murder investigation out of Moscow, Idaho, but had no idea he would have a part to play in the investigation. "I rushed into the office, I sat down at approximately noon, on Friday,...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Students breathe a sigh of relief returning to campus
University of Idaho students are returning back to campus from winter break. For many, it's the first time being on campus since four students were brutally murdered in their off-campus home. Students and parents noted some relief returning to campus with the arrest of a suspect.
A nagging question lingers about Moscow murders
MOSCOW—The probable cause affidavit released last week details what led to the arrest of Moscow quadruple-homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger. The document provides some answers but generates more questions about the case that has garnered international attention. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in connection to the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. He was returned to Latah County Jail on Wednesday and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of residential burglary. ...
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
'Internet sleuths' in Idaho murder case 'becoming a problem,' former FBI agent says
Case watchers believe Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have attended a vigil for the four victims following the Moscow massacre in November.
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
KREM
Police: Moscow murder suspect traveled to Lewis-Clark Valley in hours after four Idaho students killed
CLARKSTON, Wash. — An affidavit in the Moscow murder case against Bryan Kohberger shows his cell phone location in the hours following the quadruple homicide, investigators say. That court document details how the suspect traveled roughly 35 miles from Pullman, where he lived, to the Lewis-Clark Valley just hours...
Clarkston Man Arrested in Nez Perce County for Possession of Fentanyl
LEWISTON - On the morning of October 5, 2022, an officer with the Lewiston Police Department responded to the 1500 block of G Street after receiving the report of a hit-and-run collision. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, upon arrival officers made contact with...
wchstv.com
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
‘It’s been a heartache in the entire community’: Students prepare for campus return as Moscow murders investigation continues
MOSCOW, Idaho. — Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were murdered near camps, spring classes at U of I are starting this Wednesday. Some students are already getting settled back into their dorms and apartments this weekend. Students coming back this semester can expect brand new and returning security measures on campus. While the news of Bryan...
koze.com
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
