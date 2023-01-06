Florida State extends scholarship to athletic edge-rusher out of the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Seminoles are keeping their options open in the portal.

The Seminoles have already landed eight transfers out of the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last couple of weeks. However, there is still flexibility remaining on the roster for Florida State to make a few more additions prior to the winter window closing on January 18.

On Friday afternoon, former Utah State edge-rusher Byron Vaughns announced that he had received an offer from the Seminoles. After checking with sources around the program, NoleGameday can confirm that Vaughns is a legitimate option for Florida State.

Vaughns began his college career at Texas after signing with the program out of high school as a member of the 2018 class. He spent three years with the Longhorns, recording 14 tackles in 2019, before landing at Utah State last season.

The Aggies elected to use the athletic edge-rusher as a defensive end and the role has suited him well. Vaughns recorded 43 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, six pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 2021. He was named the Mountain West Championship Game Defensive MVP after a performance in a victory against San Diego State where he totaled five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

The Texas native followed it up with an even stronger campaign for Utah State this past season. Vaughns recorded a career-high 56 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He had six games where he was credited with at least 0.5 tackles for loss and made both of his sacks in his final two appearances.

Vaughns graded out at 76.9 overall in 2022 according to PFF. That included an 81.6 grade in pass-rushing situations, a 74.9 grade in coverage, and a 71.4 grade against the run. He graded out at just 46.6 when it came to tackling.

Since entering the portal on December 30, he was reported offers from Notre Dame, USC, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, California, Georgia Tech, Houston, and Arizona State. It's believed that he has three Official Visits remaining to utilize during his decision process.

Based on our understanding, Florida State is keeping its option in the transfer portal during its pursuit of former South Carolina defensive end Gilber Edmond, who was in Tallahassee for an Official Visit earlier this week. There is a short window for programs to host transfers that will close after Sunday, January 8.

Outside of those two, the Seminoles have expressed some preliminary interest in former Georgia Tech and Arkansas State defensive end, Jordan Domineck.

