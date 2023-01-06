Read full article on original website
Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion after no one won $1.1 billion grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says. The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow...
With Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion, lottery players share what they'd do with big prize
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca spoke with people buying lottery tickets at a gas station in Dallas about what they'd do if they won.
Mega Millions jackpot surpasses $1 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1.1 billion -- the third largest in the game's history. Those who bought tickets are already dreaming big. Omar Villafranca has more.
Winning numbers for Mega Millions estimated $1.1 billion jackpot announced
The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — have been announced. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and a Mega Ball 9. This marks the fifth largest lottery jackpot ever, and the third largest in Mega...
