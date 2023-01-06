Solana prices fall, and New York AG accuses Celsius ex-CEO of defrauding investors: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
CNBC
More mainland Chinese firms will take away market share from Taiwan iPhone suppliers: Investment firm
More mainland Chinese electronics manufacturing companies are set to take away market share from Taiwanese counterparts such as Foxconn and Pegatron, an investment fund manager said. "Chinese companies are getting pretty competitive for iPhone assemblers. China is doing quite well in pretty much everything, except semiconductors," Kirk Yang, chairman and...
CNBC
Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
CNBC
Eli Lilly has spent years and billions of dollars in search of an effective Alzheimer's drug. But success is not all or nothing for the stock
A new drug from Club holding Lilly, called donanemab, aims to prolong brain cognition and functioning in Alzheimer's patients. The experimental treatment is currently in late-stage trials, with results expected in the first half of this year. Optimism is rising for Lilly's treatment, however, after a similar drug developed by...
CNBC
Market expectations for a soft landing are growing after latest batch of economic reports
The soft landing crowd is back. The consensus for 2023 has been extremely bearish going into the new year. But data is starting to accumulate that inflation is moderating and job growth as noted by the nonfarm payrolls report, the ADP private payrolls count, and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, may slow but is still strong. Longer-term bond yields are declining, the dollar is again in a downtrend.
CNBC
Tesla stock has been 'nothing short of a disaster,' hedge fund manager says
David Neuhauser, chief investment officer of hedge fund Livermore Partners, said Tesla's stock had been "nothing short of a disaster" for investors after shares in the company declined by more than 65% in the past year. Neuhauser has shorted Tesla shares.
CNBC
Elon Musk's $182 billion net worth drop breaks Guinness World Record
Elon Musk can add a new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder. The "Technoking" of Tesla made it into the record books thanks to an abysmal 2022 which saw his fortune shrink by $182 billion, the organization announced Friday in a release that cited data from Forbes. Guinness...
CNBC
Powell says Fed might have to make unpopular decisions to stabilize prices
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. In other remarks, the central bank leader said the Fed is "not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
CNBC
SVB MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis on Coinbase: We assume the crypto market begins to recover in 2024
Lisa Ellis, SBV MoffettNathanson, joins 'TechCheck' to discuss her thoughts on Coinbase and forecast on crypto. With CNBC's Kate Rooney.
CNBC
Gold hovers near 8-month peak as dollar slips
Gold prices cooled slightly after hitting an eight-month high on Monday, as a weak dollar's boost was offset by Federal Reserve officials reiterating their aggressive stance against inflation. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,870.45 per ounce after hitting its highest since May 9 earlier in the session at $1,881.5. U.S....
CNBC
Monday, Jan. 9, 2023: Cramer sells shares of these portfolio tech stocks with high multiples
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why the Federal Reserve could be slowing their pace of interest rate hikes soon and what that means for the portfolio. Jim explains why he trimmed two tech stocks he likes very much, and breaks down recent analyst calls on some energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC
JUST Capital and CNBC Release Annual ‘JUST 100,’ the Only Comprehensive Ranking of How Corporations Perform on the American People’s Priorities
Bank of America tops the JUST 100 list recognizing largest U.S. companies doing right by all stakeholders. NEW YORK - JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, today released the 2023 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies, including the marquee JUST 100. The Rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation's largest corporations perform on the Issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution, and more.
CNBC
The 8 best states to win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
After weeks without a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot is now $1.1 billion — the third largest in the lottery's 27-year history and the fifth-largest ever in the U.S. But depending on where you bought your ticket, those winnings can vary by as much as $120 million due to state taxes.
CNBC
Stocks rise as investors await inflation data, Nasdaq attempts four-day winning streak
Stocks rose Wednesday as Wall Street looked to build on what has been a positive start to 2023 so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 123 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 gained 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%. The moves come after the Nasdaq Composite rose 1%...
CNBC
Treasury yields rise as investors look to Fed speakers for hints about rate policy plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors looked to comments from Fed officials for fresh insights into the...
CNBC
America's Top 10 "Most Just" Companies — JUST Capital
CNBC partner JUST Capital announced its 2023 list of 100 "Most Just" companies. After looking at 20 'just' business behaviors identified by the American public as top priorities, here are this years top 10 performers.
CNBC
Now is an 'ideal' time for young people to start building wealth, says investing expert
I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
CNBC
Here's what's behind Jefferies' buy rating on Boeing, $240 price target
Jefferies Sheila Kahyaouglu joins 'Closing Bell to discuss her buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $240. She also discusses airline stocks.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Tuesday: Big Microsoft AI bet, defensive rotation
1. Will the rotation out of health care continue despite possible. (OSH)? U.S. stock futures dropped after Monday's mixed session that saw beaten tech catch a bid and boost the. was basically flat on the day. Shortly after stocks opened Tuesday, they went higher. Listen to "The Homestretch," our new...
Comments / 0