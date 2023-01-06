ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Solana prices fall, and New York AG accuses Celsius ex-CEO of defrauding investors: CNBC Crypto World

By Jordan Smith, Talia Kaplan, Mai Tejapaibul
CNBC
 4 days ago
CNBC

Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue

Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
CNBC

Market expectations for a soft landing are growing after latest batch of economic reports

The soft landing crowd is back. The consensus for 2023 has been extremely bearish going into the new year. But data is starting to accumulate that inflation is moderating and job growth as noted by the nonfarm payrolls report, the ADP private payrolls count, and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, may slow but is still strong. Longer-term bond yields are declining, the dollar is again in a downtrend.
CNBC

Elon Musk's $182 billion net worth drop breaks Guinness World Record

Elon Musk can add a new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder. The "Technoking" of Tesla made it into the record books thanks to an abysmal 2022 which saw his fortune shrink by $182 billion, the organization announced Friday in a release that cited data from Forbes. Guinness...
CNBC

Powell says Fed might have to make unpopular decisions to stabilize prices

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. In other remarks, the central bank leader said the Fed is "not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
CNBC

Gold hovers near 8-month peak as dollar slips

Gold prices cooled slightly after hitting an eight-month high on Monday, as a weak dollar's boost was offset by Federal Reserve officials reiterating their aggressive stance against inflation. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,870.45 per ounce after hitting its highest since May 9 earlier in the session at $1,881.5. U.S....
CNBC

JUST Capital and CNBC Release Annual ‘JUST 100,’ the Only Comprehensive Ranking of How Corporations Perform on the American People’s Priorities

Bank of America tops the JUST 100 list recognizing largest U.S. companies doing right by all stakeholders. NEW YORK - JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, today released the 2023 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies, including the marquee JUST 100. The Rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation's largest corporations perform on the Issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution, and more.
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors look to Fed speakers for hints about rate policy plans

Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors looked to comments from Fed officials for fresh insights into the...
CNBC

America's Top 10 "Most Just" Companies — JUST Capital

CNBC partner JUST Capital announced its 2023 list of 100 "Most Just" companies. After looking at 20 'just' business behaviors identified by the American public as top priorities, here are this years top 10 performers.
CNBC

Now is an 'ideal' time for young people to start building wealth, says investing expert

I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."

