LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved funding in their FY23 budget for upgrading and expanding the County’s Television District into the Lake Havasu City area. “There are many residents on the south side and even some centrally located in Lake Havasu who cannot get TV service; however, they are paying roughly between $10-$20 a year for it on their property tax bills,” Supervisor Buster Johnson stated. “In order to be able to provide all of Lake Havasu City with service, we put it into this year’s budget to build another TV tower in Lake Havasu to provide more coverage to those underserved areas,” Johnson continued. A recent update however, by the Mohave County Television service provider, WECOM, to the Supervisor’s office, outlined why the original plan would no longer be an option.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO