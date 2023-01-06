ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Paz County, AZ

TV district to test expansion upgrades for Lake Havasu starting today￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved funding in their FY23 budget for upgrading and expanding the County’s Television District into the Lake Havasu City area. “There are many residents on the south side and even some centrally located in Lake Havasu who cannot get TV service; however, they are paying roughly between $10-$20 a year for it on their property tax bills,” Supervisor Buster Johnson stated. “In order to be able to provide all of Lake Havasu City with service, we put it into this year’s budget to build another TV tower in Lake Havasu to provide more coverage to those underserved areas,” Johnson continued. A recent update however, by the Mohave County Television service provider, WECOM, to the Supervisor’s office, outlined why the original plan would no longer be an option.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Volunteers sought for clean up project￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Mohave County Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement (ERACE), State Trust, and other local agencies in an on-going effort to clean up our desert and investigate/prosecute illegal dumping. Each year more and more dumpsites are located, and litter scattered across our beautiful lands.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Prisons across California to close or shrink

(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
BLYTHE, CA
Teens assault 83-year-old on street￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Two teenagers face prosecution for allegedly attacking an elderly man in Lake Havasu City. Police said the 83-year-old victim was out walking in the 1900 block of McCulloch Boulevard North at 4:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 when confronted by teens in white a 4-door sedan.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ

