Men’s Basketball Preview: Talkin’ Texas Tech Part I
Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum after winning twice on the road in Big 12 play last week and leaping 11 spots in the AP Poll. Things do not let up with 0-3 Texas Tech looking to spoil the party and get their first conference win. Can the Cyclones get to 4-0 in league play?
Iowa State slides to 15th in AP Poll
After a 1-1 week, Iowa State is now ranked 15th in the AP Top 25 Poll. South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by Stanford and Ohio State once again. UConn, LSU, and Indiana all jumped No. 7 Notre Dame after the Irish’s loss to No. 22 North Carolina. South Carolina, Ohio State, and LSU remain the only unbeatens.
Twister Sisters Before the Storm: No. 17 Oklahoma
It was a tale of two halves in Hilton Coliseum, as Iowa State took down West Virginia by the score of 70-50. It was tied at 37 apiece at the half, but the Cyclones locked down on defense in the second half to make this a blowout. Ashley Joens led...
Iowa State Takes Down #3 Arizona State
In the first top five dual in Hilton in nearly 15 years, Iowa State made things a bit anticlimactic by putting the dual out of reach early. Iowa State followed Saturday’s rout of Wyoming by winning the first five matches in their highly anticipated showdown against Arizona State. The...
Twister Sisters Comeback Falls Just Short
The Twister Sisters look to join the men at 3-0 in the conference while also playing a ranked opponent on the road. They traveled to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the 17th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. It was a rocky start for the Cyclones, but not necessarily because of the scoreline. Cyclone...
