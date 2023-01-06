ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Anthony Davis will start ramping up this week, attempt return in ‘a couple weeks’

Anthony Davis will reportedly begin his first substantial steps toward his return to the court for the Lakers this week. After suffering a fractured bone spur and a stress reaction in his navicular bone at the end of December, Davis will begin his ramp-up process this week with the hopes of returning to the court in the coming weeks, as reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week

Following a trio of games in which he averaged 35 points on 54.8% shooting, LeBron James was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. James scored at least 25 points in all three games played and had both a 30-point and 40-point outing. James’ best showing of the...
The Lakers are eligible for a hardship exception. Will they use it?

While the Lakers have been smacked hard by injuries in the last week, there is one silver lining that is likely to become relevant this week. Dating back to the start of last weekend, the Lakers saw Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, and Troy Brown Jr. join Anthony Davis for the last three games.
Lakers get crushed by Nuggets, 122-109

The Los Angeles Lakers' five-game winning streak came to an end on Monday as they got beaten by the No. 1 team in the West, the Denver Nuggets, 122-109. With LeBron James ruled out, the Lakers were one too many rotation players short and never truly appeared to be in this game.
