silverscreenandroll.com
Lonnie Walker’s left knee ‘tendinitis’ and return timeline, explained
Lakers guard (or “wing,” as the team seems to consider him) Lonnie Walker IV has shown himself to be a real two-way contributor on the team and another shrewd off-season signing (perhaps only outshone by the incredible value of the Thomas Bryant contract). However, Walker has run into...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Anthony Davis will start ramping up this week, attempt return in ‘a couple weeks’
Anthony Davis will reportedly begin his first substantial steps toward his return to the court for the Lakers this week. After suffering a fractured bone spur and a stress reaction in his navicular bone at the end of December, Davis will begin his ramp-up process this week with the hopes of returning to the court in the coming weeks, as reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week
Following a trio of games in which he averaged 35 points on 54.8% shooting, LeBron James was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. James scored at least 25 points in all three games played and had both a 30-point and 40-point outing. James’ best showing of the...
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers are eligible for a hardship exception. Will they use it?
While the Lakers have been smacked hard by injuries in the last week, there is one silver lining that is likely to become relevant this week. Dating back to the start of last weekend, the Lakers saw Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, and Troy Brown Jr. join Anthony Davis for the last three games.
silverscreenandroll.com
Rumor Roundup: Latest on Myles Turner, Cam Reddish and Patrick Beverley
Down a host of players on Monday, the Lakers were dealt another blow against the Nuggets as Patrick Beverley exited the game with a hip injury. Injuries have tested the Lakers depth at times this season and the Lakers are still looking to address some of those issues on the trade market.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers get crushed by Nuggets, 122-109
The Los Angeles Lakers' five-game winning streak came to an end on Monday as they got beaten by the No. 1 team in the West, the Denver Nuggets, 122-109. With LeBron James ruled out, the Lakers were one too many rotation players short and never truly appeared to be in this game.
